Chelsea face losing ANOTHER academy graduate as £45m transfer is agreed: report

Chelsea continue to do business in the transfer market this summer, but their fifth academy graduate could be set to leave the club ahead of the deadline on Friday night.

Spending under owner Todd Boehly could be set to reach £1bn in just three transfer windows, with Sky Sports reporting that Cole Palmer is due to have his medical on Thursday ahead of a £45m transfer to the Blues from Manchester City.

That could signal the end of another player's career at the club, though, with Chelsea willing to listen to offers from Premier League rivals.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur are considering making a late move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, with the Blues willing to listen to offers for around £50m ahead of the 11pm deadline on Friday.

Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Lewis Hall have all been sold this summer, with the quartet all deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge despite coming through the youth academy as young players.

Conor Gallagher could be set to join them in leaving their boyhood clubs this window, with the 23-year-old having been heavily linked with Tottenham for the majority of the summer 2023 window.

This comes despite Gallagher having started all three opening games of the Premier League season under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, with the England international even captaining the side on Wednesday night in their Carabao Cup victory over AFC Wimbledon.

The midfield arrivals of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu this month have all threatened Gallagher's status within the squad, joining Enzo Fernandez in the team, and Chelsea are now willing to let him leave the club he joined in 2008 as an eight-year-old.

Motivated by academy products counting as pure profit within the parameters of financial fair play regulations, Chelsea have been selling their academy graduates in order to fund their hedonistic spending over the course of the last year. Gallagher could be the latest victim of that business model.

