Chelsea transfer news: Blues and Manchester United eye swoop for Paulo Dybala

Chelsea and Manchester United are both interested in bringing Paulo Dybala to the Premier League, according to reports.

The Juventus forward could be on his way out of Turin as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer.

Dybala has been in and out of the team this term, with injuries and Andrea Pirlo’s selection choices restricting him to just eight starts in Serie A.

Juventus are expected to embark on a squad rebuild this summer as they look set to miss out on the title for the first time since 2011.

Dybala is among the players Juve could cash in on, and the Argentina international is not short of suitors.

According to Tuttosport , Chelsea and United are both keeping close tabs on the situation ahead of the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seeking to bolster his squad ahead of a potential Premier League title tilt next season.

Edinson Cavani continues to be linked with a move to Boca Juniors, and the exit of the Uruguay international would surely force United to sign another forward.

The Red Devils have monitored Dybala in the past and supposedly came close to bringing him to Manchester in 2019.

Thomas Tuchel could also look to bolster his attacking options ahead of his first full season at the helm.

The German has yet to settle on a first-choice frontline, while Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud have both been linked with summer departures.

The Premier League duo could face competition from PSG, who could offer Mauro Icardi to Juve in a swap deal involving Dybala.

In fact, the French giants are said to be in pole position to sign the former Palermo star, but Chelsea and United will hope to take advantage if PSG are not able to reach an agreement.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Which England internationals are currently injured – and who could miss out?

INTERVIEW Alan Pardew on Newcastle United: “It was stressful… tough at times – I couldn’t get away from the criticism”

QUIZ! Can you name the 20 players with the most offsides in Premier League history?