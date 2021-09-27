Chelsea transfer news: Blues battling with Juventus for Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea and Juventus are ready to compete for the signature of Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni, one of the most exciting prospects in Ligue Un.

According to Calciomercato, returning manager Massimiliano Allegri sees him as the ideal player to bring bite and energy to Juve’s midfield as they aim to recover from last season's disappointment.

But Chelsea have been in touch with Tchouameni’s agent as they look to strike a deal for the talented 21-year-old.

Thomas Tuchel has made an impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge and is looking to build a squad that can deliver long-term success.

Winning the Champions League well ahead of schedule was just the start for the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss.

Change is afoot at Juventus too, whose reign of dominance in Serie A was decisively ended by Inter Milan last season.

With the exception of Manuel Locatelli, who joined on a two-year loan from Sassuolo last month, Allegri has doubts about the club’s existing midfielders.

Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur and Arthur have yet to prove their worth during a difficult start to the season.

Juventus are also working on the possibility of bringing Paul Pogba back to the club from Manchester United.

The World Cup winner, who joined the Red Devils for £89million in August 2016, is in the final year of his contract and his future remains uncertain.

Although Pogba has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and PSG, he may still choose to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

While Pogba is an experienced French international, Tchouameni made his debut in a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier this month, picking up further caps against Ukraine and Finland.

He started his career at Bordeaux, making 37 appearances in all competitions, before joining Monaco in January 2020.