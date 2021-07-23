Chelsea transfer news: Blues open to Tammy Abraham departure

Chelsea are reportedly open to letting Tammy Abraham leave the club this summer.

Abraham has found minutes hard to come by since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager in January, having been a regular under Frank Lampard.

While injury did sideline the England international for much of the second half of last season, he was left out of the Blues' 20-man squad for the FA Cup final - in which Chelsea were beaten by Leicester - despite being fit.

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea could let the 23-year-old depart Stamford Bridge, with Arsenal said to be interested in a move and Abraham believed to be aware of such interest and open to the possibility of a cross-London switch (via The Athletic).

At present, though, Chelsea look very short up front. While Kai Havertz can operate as a false nine - his preferred role - the only other realistic centre-forward option is the badly misfiring Timo Werner.

The Blues are in the market for a new number nine this summer - Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski have both been reported as targets, and if they're able to land either then Abraham will find himself back down the pecking order - but would they be reluctant to let Abraham leave until they've actually made that signing? Quite possibly - especially as Olivier Giroud has already gone, joining AC Milan last week.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a free England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

TRANSFER WINDOW All the key dates this summer

OLYMPICS 20 men's players to keep an eye on in Tokyo

FANTASY FOOTBALL Everything you need to know for the new Fantasy Premier League season