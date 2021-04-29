Chelsea transfer news: Blues plan £40m Tammy Abraham sale to fund move for big-name striker

Chelsea have set a £40 million price tag for striker Tammy Abraham as they prepare to revolutionise their attack in the summer, say reports.

The 23-year-old has struggled for game time since Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as manager in January.

The Telegraph reports that Abraham and Olivier Giroud, who is out of contract in June, will both be allowed to leave to free up around £200,000 per week on the wage bill.

Allowing the two strikers to depart, and bringing in £40m for Abraham’s signature, could allow the Blues to finance a move for a big-name striker.

West Ham and Leicester City have shown interest in the England international, but a range of possibilities are expected to arise in the market.

Further cash could be raised if AC Milan decide to make Fikayo Tomori’s loan move permanent for £25m, and if Kurt Zouma is sold.

The Stamford Bridge club could therefore bank more than £100m by selling fringe players, helping them achieve their priority of landing a world class striker.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku are the club’s top targets, although they have also been linked with Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

