Chelsea in talks to sign 'the next N'Golo Kante' from bitter foes: report

Chelsea could be about to bring a player dubbed "the next N'Golo Kante" to Stamford Bridge.

According to one report, the Blues have contacted the representatives of Leeds United and USA international midfielder Tyler Adams about a move to west London, as the Moises Caicedo saga rumbles on.

Adams was relegated with the Elland Road outfit last season – whose Chelsea have history with, stretching back to the 70s – after joining in the summer for £15m from Red Bull Leipzig, but a hamstring injury shortly after returning from the World Cup in Qatar prematurely ended his first campaign in England.

Tyler Adams of Leeds United was relegated last season (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

The Championship club have already lost USA teammate Brenden Aaronson to Union Berlin on a season-long loan and Adams could be next out of the door as the West Yorkshire club adapt to life post-relegation.

The report from 90min suggests Chelsea could activate Adams’ release clause of around £25m as they look to replace the outgoing N’Golo Kante, who Adams himself has compared his attributes to.

Speaking to The Athletic last year, Adams said “Growing up, when N’Golo Kante hit the scene, he was the player who changed the mould of how a No.6 should play the game. It was no longer only the style of Sergio Busquets. Everyone wanted to be like him – and why wouldn’t they? – but I’m more like Kante than I am Busquets.

“So I was happy because players like this were finally getting the praise they deserve for doing the hard work and being the engine of the team.

N'Golo Kante became an icon at the Bridge (Image credit: Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

"Not everything that Kante does is beautiful but you look at the end of the game and see how many duels and tackles he’s won and how many transition moments he stopped - that’s a huge benefit to teams, especially when you play an attacking style of football.”

Adams would be the eighth arrival as new head coach Mauricio Pochettino moulds his squad for the new season, with Axel Disasi and Robert Sanchez the latest to arrive earlier this week ahead of this weekend’s Premier League return.

