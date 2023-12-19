Chelsea prepared to sell captain and strengthen a rival – behind Mauricio Pochettino's back: report

By Mark White
published

Chelsea are looking at ways that they can recoup some cash, including sending a key player to another Premier League side

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Chelsea, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on December 06, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea could be about to sell one of the club's biggest leaders in a desperate bid to bring in some cash – despite Mauricio Pochettino wanting otherwise. 

The Blues have spent a lot of money in the past three transfer windows but may have to flash a little less cash this winter due to a new law brought in by the Premier League. The amortised deals that the west Londoners have staggered over more than five years will have to come to an end, thanks to top-flight clubs – including Chelsea, themselves – voting for it.

Chairman Todd Boehly, therefore, may well have to sell assets this winter, with his side's squad lacking quality in certain areas – and one player has controversially appeared as an option.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly pictured after the Blues' Champions League clash against Real Madrid in April 2022.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly may have to sell next month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports has tweeted to confirm that Conor Gallagher is up for sale for £50 million, given that he has just 18 months left on his current contract.

The midfielder has been one of Mauricio Pochettino's standout stars this season, proving why the Argentine was so keen to keep him, and has missed just one game. Gallagher has even been given the captaincy this season in the absence of Reece James. 

But with a homegrown 23-year-old wanted by other clubs, he is a prime candidate to be moved on, despite his manager wanting him to stay. What makes things even more worrying for Chelsea fans, is that the only interest in Gallagher is coming from rivals.

Chelsea's English midfielder #23 Conor Gallagher reacts during the English League Cup football match between Chelsea and AFC Wimbledon at Stamford Bridge, in London on August 30, 2023. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is wanted by Premier League sides (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham were believed to want the England international over the summer, while Newcastle United could rival them for Gallagher's signature this time around. 

Gallagher is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt

More Chelsea stories

