Chelsea transfer news: Thomas Tuchel responds to Timo Werner exit rumours

Thomas Tuchel has dismissed rumours linking Timo Werner with a move away from Chelsea.

The Germany international has endured a disappointing debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, having scored only five goals in 28 appearances in the Premier League.

Recent reports have suggested the former RB Leipzig frontman could be on his way out of west London this summer.

One story suggested Chelsea would attempt to include Werner as a makeweight in a deal involving Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

But Tuchel suggested that those reading the rumours should turn their attention elsewhere.

“Stop reading, stop reading, what do you read? Read a book," he replied when asked about the reports. "There is no book about Timo Werner. So read a book.

"For Timo, I think he has no reason now to be frustrated because he had an amazing match against Liverpool, maybe his best match since I arrived.

"Then he had a good match against Everton, with a lot of chances to score, which he normally is clinical enough and strong enough.

“He did not score. Okay, this sticks in a situation like this. This can affect his self confidence, of course, but what does it help?

"The clear advice from us is don’t focus on the result, focus on the process, get your decision-making right, get your technique right, make good decisions, for the decision take the right technique and the ball will do the rest.

"There is simply no time to reflect on what is going to be in summer or next year. At the moment I don’t see why he should be frustrated.

“We gave him a little bit of time to breathe against Leeds. It was hard for him to come on, so he was not too much involved in the last 20 minutes because it was not our best game, but right now I don’t see why he should be too frustrated."

Werner will hope to start when Chelsea face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Tuchel’s side lead 1-0 from the first leg thanks to a stunning goal from Olivier Giroud.

