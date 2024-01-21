Real Madrid 'robbery' compared to Chelsea vs Barcelona by Almeria's Largie Ramazani

Almeria striker Largie Ramazani has compared Real Madrid's controversial comeback win against his side on Sunday to the 2009 Champions League semi-final clash between Chelsea and Barcelona at Stamford Bridge.

Madrid came from 2-0 down at half-time to beat bottom side Almeria 3-2 in Sunday's LaLiga encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the game hinged on a number of contentious incidents in the second half.

First, Real were awarded a penalty after 57 minutes, which was converted by Jude Belleingham to reduce the deficit. Next, Almeria had what they thought was a third goal disallowed following a VAR check. And later, a Vinicius Junior effort was allowed to stand despite the ball appearing to come off his arm.

Dani Carvajal's winner in the ninth minute of added time sparked wild celebrations at the Bernabeu, but Ramazini – who had fired Almeria in front after 38 seconds – and his team-mates were furious.

"I think somebody decided we couldn't win and that's what happened," defender Marc Pubill said.

And midfielder Gonzalo Melero added: "The feeling is we've been robbed today, it's that clear. They could not have done more for [Madrid] to get back in the match."

Meanwhile, Ramazani took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted an image of Didier Drogba's famous rant after the final whistle in 2009. "No words," he wrote.

Chelsea were edged out on away goals by an Andres Iniesta effort deep in added time in the 2009 Champions League semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues were furious after a number of key decisions went against them.

All three decisions in Saturday's game were looked at by VAR and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said: "I understand Almeria's anger with the decisions, but I think they were all correct.

"I have seen them back. I think the referee gets them right. It's not VAR making the decisions. VAR advises and the referee decides. I think he was right."

