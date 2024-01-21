Where next for Jose Mourinho? Portuguese spotted in Barcelona amid Napoli links

Jose Mourinho refused to comment on speculation he could move to Barcelona after arriving in the Catalan capital on Sunday.

The Portuguese was spotted at the city's El Prat airport after his Roma exit on Tuesday, but was tight-lipped on his future.

Asked by El Chringuito if there was any news on a possible next destination, Mourinho remained silent and simply shook his head.

He then stayed silent again when asked if he would be interested in coaching Barcelona, with current coach Xavi under increasing pressure in recent weeks.

Mourinho left Roma "with immediate effect" on Tuesday after two-and-a-half seasons in the Italian capital.

The Portuguese led the Giallorossi to the Conference League title in his first campaign at the Stadio Olimpico and to the final of the Europa League in his second season, but results this term had been disappointing.

Nevertheless, many of Roma fans remained behind the 60-year-old and some waved banners to say thank you and to criticise the club's hierarchy during Saturday's 2-1 win at home to Verona.

According to The Times, Mourinho is now targeting another job in Italy and is set for talks with defending Serie A champions Napoli this week.

Napoli are down in ninth place after 20 games and coach Walter Mazzari is under pressure ahead of Monday's Supercoppa Italiana final against Inter, with Rudi Garcia having already left the club in mid-November.

More Serie A stories

Watch Manchester United target Federico Dimarco score an unbelievable goal for Inter from the halfway line.

AC Milan have announced plans to move away from their iconic San Siro home and build a new stadium in the south of the city.

And Milan are now selling Olivier Giroud goalkeeper shirts after the former Arsenal and Chelsea striker starred between the posts against Genoa last month.