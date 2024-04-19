Chelsea to re-sign superstar who left five years ago - hijacking rival's statement deal in the process: report

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Chelsea are hoping to steal a march on one Premier League rival, with a former player in their sights

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to re-sign a player that left the club five years ago, having grown into a world-class superstar in that time.

In recent times, Chelsea have let a lot of academy graduates and young players leave the club, while the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah have both gone onto have stellar careers following their departures from Stamford Bridge. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1