Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino admits transfer mistake, highlighting one key issue within squad

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Chelsea will look to rectify their mistakes in the upcoming transfer window, according to Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino looks dejected after defeat to Wolves in December 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has indicated that his squad lacks experience players, as part of an admission about making mistakes in the transfer market.

Speaking ahead of Monday's match against Everton, Pochettino highlighted that Chelsea will look to bring in some older players in the next transfer window, having overlooked experience for youth in recent years. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1