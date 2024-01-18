Chelsea owners deem Conor Gallagher as sellable asset despite stellar form at Stamford Bridge

By Jacque Talbot
published

Some of the Chelsea hierarchy believe that it would be logic to sell Conor Gallagher, amid interest from Tottenham this window

Conor Gallagher is still among those who would be available for sale from Chelsea, according to reports.

Football.london has stated that some of the Blues hierarchy believe that moving the England international on would be the logical thing to do.

This is despite the player and Mauricio Pochettino hoping that a transfer does not materialise. The 23-year-old will not be short of suitors, either - Tottenham are one of the numerous clubs understood to be keeping a close eye on the midfielder who has arguably been Chelsea’s best player this season so far.

In fact, it’s thought that Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou is a fan of the former Crystal Palace loanee, as he is seeking a midfielder with the ability to carry the ball and complement James Maddison. Gallagher is viewed as the ideal fit for this role – but any move would be looked upon unfavourably by Chelsea supporters, with another academy graduate making an exit.

Even though Tottenham are keen on Gallagher this month, any deal seems unlikely. Facing a string of injuries in Postecoglou's squad, chairman Daniel Levy deemed it crucial to put some money towards incomings this month.

So far, the North London club have acquired the signing of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, on an initial loan with the potential for a permanent move for around £15m. The Lilywhites have already secured Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin in a £26.7m deal, with Djed Spence heading on loan to Genoa as part of the transfer.

It comes after Pochettino insisted Gallagher’s Chelsea future will be a matter for the player and the club. He told a press conference ahead of the window opening:

“I am talking before, this situation is between the club and the player, it’s difficult for any coach to talk, it’s a decision by the club and the player.

“I’m coaching the team, trying to make the best choice as possible to perform. At the moment, so far, he’s doing well, fantastic for the team. He’s playing because he deserves.”

