Chelsea find Thiago Silva replacement, with club ready to cash in – breaking Manchester United hearts: report

By Mark White
published

Chelsea star Thiago Silva could be about to be upgraded by the free-spending Blues

Chelsea star Thiago Silva after his sides 4-1 win during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 06, 2023 in London, England.
(Image credit: Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Chelsea have identified Thiago Silva's successor – and it could put a spanner in the works for Manchester United. 

Veteran centre-back Silva will be 40 years old next year and is still one of the best defenders in the Premier League. The Brazilian has featured in all 11 of Chelsea's fixtures this season, often as the senior partner to Levi Colwill or Axel Disasi in the centre of the Blues' defence.

With manager Mauricio Pochettino looking to the future though, it would appear likely that this will be Silva's final season at Stamford Bridge – and an heir to his position has already been identified.

Mauricio Pochettino the head coach / manager of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 7, 2023 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino is looking for a successor to Thiago Silva (Image credit: Getty Images)

90min claims the west Londoners are looking at Nice central defender Jean-Clair Todibo as the replacement. The Ligue 1 side are said to be willing to part with the former Barcelona man – who is also a big Manchester United target. 

The Express says that £35 million should be enough to convince Nice to sell, though Les Aiglons owner and United's prospective new investor, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, may have other ideas. The billionaire is apparently a huge admirer of Todibo and would ideally like to bring the Frenchman with him to Old Trafford. 

VIDEO: Why Everybody's WRONG About Chelsea

In a recent Daily Briefing, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Red Devils are courting Todibo and could well launch a move for him soon. 

"Jean-Clair Todibo is having an incredible season at Nice and was already very expensive last summer when United considered the possibility of signing him,’ he said.

Manchester United target Nice's French defender Jean-Clair Todibo gestures during the French L1 football match between OGC Nice and Toulouse FC at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, south-eastern France, on May 21, 2023. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Jean-Clair Todibo is a target for Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

"At that point Nice wanted €40m/€45m, so imagine now, with the club first in the Ligue 1 table, the boy is gonna be super expensive."

Transfermarkt values Todibo at €30m.

More Chelsea stories

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1