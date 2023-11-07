Chelsea find Thiago Silva replacement, with club ready to cash in – breaking Manchester United hearts: report

Chelsea have identified Thiago Silva's successor – and it could put a spanner in the works for Manchester United.

Veteran centre-back Silva will be 40 years old next year and is still one of the best defenders in the Premier League. The Brazilian has featured in all 11 of Chelsea's fixtures this season, often as the senior partner to Levi Colwill or Axel Disasi in the centre of the Blues' defence.

With manager Mauricio Pochettino looking to the future though, it would appear likely that this will be Silva's final season at Stamford Bridge – and an heir to his position has already been identified.

Mauricio Pochettino is looking for a successor to Thiago Silva (Image credit: Getty Images)

90min claims the west Londoners are looking at Nice central defender Jean-Clair Todibo as the replacement. The Ligue 1 side are said to be willing to part with the former Barcelona man – who is also a big Manchester United target.

The Express says that £35 million should be enough to convince Nice to sell, though Les Aiglons owner and United's prospective new investor, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, may have other ideas. The billionaire is apparently a huge admirer of Todibo and would ideally like to bring the Frenchman with him to Old Trafford.

VIDEO: Why Everybody's WRONG About Chelsea

In a recent Daily Briefing, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Red Devils are courting Todibo and could well launch a move for him soon.

"Jean-Clair Todibo is having an incredible season at Nice and was already very expensive last summer when United considered the possibility of signing him,’ he said.

Jean-Clair Todibo is a target for Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

"At that point Nice wanted €40m/€45m, so imagine now, with the club first in the Ligue 1 table, the boy is gonna be super expensive."

Transfermarkt values Todibo at €30m.

More Chelsea stories