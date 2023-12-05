Chelsea chasing world-class £60m star – who would elevate them to a Champions League-level side: report

Chelsea are looking to add one of the world's best to their squad in January, as the spending continues at Stamford Bridge.

With over £1bn spent on new signings under Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, Chelsea have been extremely busy in recent transfer markets. Problems still remain in Mauricio Pochettino's squad, however, with two positions in particular consistently mentioned as needing improvement.

And the Blues could address those issues in the upcoming window, as they target a player valued at around £60m by his current side.

Chelsea have been hit-and-miss so far this term (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

According to French outlet Footmercato, Chelsea are keen on bringing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan to Stamford Bridge.

The two clubs have had a number of dealings in recent seasons, too, with Chelsea selling the Italian side Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud. Whether Milan will be as willing to let Maignan leave, though, is another story.

Among the best goalkeepers in world football, the Frenchman has made the France No.1 shirt his own in the last year due to hugely impressive performances in Serie A since joining Milan in 2021.

Maignan is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world (Image credit: Getty Images)

But while his contract doesn't expire until June 2026, Maignan is reportedly unhappy with his wages at AC Milan and is demanding an increase. Financial difficulties make an extension unlikely, and potentially frees up the 28-year-old for a move away from San Siro.

With a reported asking price of £60m, Chelsea have proven in the past that they're more than willing to match hefty price tags. Goalkeeper is somewhat of a problem position at the moment, too, despite Robert Sanchez arriving from Brighton in the summer.

The Blues will face stiff competition for Maignan's signature, though, with Manchester United, Arsenal and PSG all interested in him, too. The two former sides only recently added new 'keepers to their squads, however, with PSG having let Maignan go in 2015.

