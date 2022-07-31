Chloe Kelly's extra-time strike seals historic Euro 2022 win for England against Germany

Chloe Kelly's extra-time strike sealed a historic first tournament success for England's women as the Lionesses beat Germany to claim the Euro 2022 title at Wembley on Sunday.

Kelly pounced on a rebound and poked the ball into the net from close range at the second time of asking following a corner to put England 2-1 ahead with 10 minutes left.

Earlier, the Lionesses had taken the lead on 62 minutes through substitute Ella Toone, who beat Germany goalkeeper Merie Frohms with a fine lob following a wonderful long pass from Keira Walsh.

But Lina Magull cancelled out that goal with a fine finish 11 minutes from time and the match went into extra time in front of a record 87,192 crowd at the national stadium.

Germany had lost top scorer Alexandra Popp moments before the match as the striker suffered a problem in the warm-up, but the eight-time champions competed as they always do and the match looked to be heading to penalties until Kelly's strike in extra time.

The Manchester City striker waited for confirmation from the referee that the goal would stand and then pulled off her shirt in wild celebrations.

And those continued after the final whistle as the players joined the fans in a rousing rendition of Sweet Caroline.

For coach Sarina Wiegman, it was a second successive Euros title after she led her native Netherlands to the trophy in 2017.