Tottenham have a plan for Christian Eriksen, with time running out to sell wantaway midfielder

The Denmark international expressed his desire to leave the club this summer but his options appear limited, with the Premier League transfer window closed and just over two weeks remaining for major European clubs to do business.

The Independent reports that Spurs will sit down for talks with the midfielder as they hope to convince him to stay at the club, with just one year remaining on his current deal.

A reported offer of £200,000 per week has been mooted.

However, if an agreement can’t be found over a contract extension, they will look to find a buyer this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer in a year’s time.

Eriksen is keen on a move to Real Madrid but he isn’t a priority for the La Liga club, while Atletico Madrid and Juventus have also been mooted as possible destinations.

The Dane came off the bench in Spurs' opening-weekend victory over Aston Villa, helping to change the game in his 26-minute cameo.

