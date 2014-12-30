Cisse banned after accepting FA charge

Cisse was charged by the FA following a first-half incident involving Everton defender Seamus Coleman when the two sides met in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Senegal striker swung his arm into the face of the Republic of Ireland defender in the first half of the encounter at St James' Park.

The 29-year-old was not punished by referee Craig Pawson at the time and went on to equalise for Newcastle as they came from behind to win 3-2 in what now looks set to be manager Alan Pardew's last game in charge as he continues to discuss terms with Crystal Palace.

A statement on Newcastle's official website read: "Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse has accepted a charge of violent conduct from the Football Association.

"Cisse was involved in an incident involving Everton's Seamus Coleman during the Barclays Premier League fixture at St. James' Park on Sunday, 28th December.

"Cisse has accepted the charge and will now serve a three-match suspension, which starts with immediate effect."

As a result of the suspension, Cisse will miss the league games with Burnley and Chelsea, as well as the FA Cup clash at Leicester City.