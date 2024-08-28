Who could Chelsea face in the Conference League? All the details of Friday’s league stage draw

By
published

Europe’s third club competition has undergone a format change this season – FFT explains what to look out for

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The draw for the new league phase of the Conference League takes place this week, when Chelsea will discover their opponents, providing they overcome Servette.

The Blues return to Europe this season after a year away, and won 2-0 at home to Servette in the first leg of the play-off round last week. The second leg takes place in Switzerland on Thursday night.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from 20 countries, in places as varied as Jerusalem and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, Euro 2020 and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.