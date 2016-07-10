Controlled explosion carried out on package found outside France team hotel

Police have carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package found outside the France team hotel, just hours before the Euro 2016 final.

The area surrounding the Pullman Paris Centre-Bercy Hotel in the capital was evacuated after an unattended bag was found propped up close to the entrance.

The road was closed as police bomb disposal expects were called in, who then detonated the package in a controlled explosion just after 1730 local time.

It is understood that the incident was a false alarm, and the road was reopened by police soon afterwards.

France meet Portugal in the final of Euro 2016 at Stade de France at 2100CET.