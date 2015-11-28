Costa ruled out of Hertha clash

Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa will miss Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Hertha Berlin due to a thigh injury, the German champions have confirmed.

Costa opened the scoring for Bayern in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League but was withdrawn 18 minutes from time for Javi Martinez.

The Brazil international will now miss Saturday's meeting at the Allianz Arena, although Bayern stopped short of suggesting a potential return date.

Costa has impressed since moving to Bayern from Shakhtar Donetsk in July, scoring five times in 20 appearances.