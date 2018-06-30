Courtois dreaming of Belgium v Spain World Cup final

Thibaut Courtois is eyeing a World Cup final clash with Spain as Belgium prepare to begin their World Cup knockout campaign.

The Chelsea goalkeeper spent three successful seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid, who have provided players including Diego Costa and Koke for Spain's World Cup squad.

Now starring in the Premier League with Chelsea, Courtois has helped Belgium reach the knockout rounds at Russia 2018 with maximum points.

And ahead of Belgium's last-16 tie against Japan, Courtois is already allowing himself to look ahead to a possible final.

Let’s goooo!! Great game and through to the next round!! #1 June 23, 2018

"Of course, it's a dream to play a World Cup final, especially to play against Spain because I know a lot of people there. It's a nice final," Courtois said.

"I think Spain played good football against Portugal, even though they conceded three goals. Same against Iran, so ... oh no, it was against Morocco!

"I think they play well but they also concede goals."

Spain meet Russia in their round of 16 tie, with Belgium facing the winner of the match between Brazil and Mexico should they reach the quarter-finals.