Cowley warns Huddersfield players to stay focused after Charlton win

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley warned his battling side not to lose focus after a 4-0 hammering of fellow relegation-strugglers Charlton.

Leading scorer Karlan Grant bagged a brilliant brace and substitutes Steve Mounie and Juninho Bacuna were also on the scoresheet as the Terriers pulled five points clear of the drop zone.

With 10 games remaining, Cowley stressed his team are not out of the woods yet, saying: “It’s a step in the right direction but we know how football can turn around.

“We’re making small steps, we’ve definitely improved the culture within the club and the changing room. But we know how brutal football can be, so we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves.

“A week is a long time in football and this time last Saturday we were probably not as bad as everyone said we were. But equally we’re not as good as everyone will say we are after this win. For us it’s about staying very level-headed and focused.

“We’ve set a benchmark with the last two performances, but what we now need to do is build on that and have a really positive and strong end to the season.

“We’re all desperate to finish the season in a positive way and give our Huddersfield Town supporters some hope.”

Grant took his impressive goal-tally to 16 goals for the season while Mounie bagged his fifth goal in eight games.

Bacuna’s stunning long-range drive was the icing on the cake and Cowley added: “It was a good performance.

“We controlled the game really well. We probably should have been more ruthless before half-time but what we did better was stay calmer in the final third.

“We’ve had two good wins but we know how tight it is and how quickly football can turn around.”

Frustrated Charlton manager Lee Bowyer saw his side slump two places to 20th in the standings after a second defeat in a week.

Bowyer said: “We’re in a very difficult situation. I’ve learnt a lot today from my squad and players.

“It’s the same [position] as Huddersfield, but we’re going to need men out there to fight for you.

“It’s going to be a tough run-in for everybody who is in and around it [the relegation zone]. I tried something today that didn’t work and now I know not to do that again. And I won’t do that again.

“It’s been a tough week but we have to learn from it. There’s no easy games though, there’s no excuse.”

Asked whether a humbling defeat would damage belief in the fight to avoid the drop, Bowyer said: “No, I’d like to think it gives them a kick up the backside. It should do, if they’ve got any pride that will hurt. And I’m sure it does because it hurts me.

“Believe it or not I’m already looking forward to next weekend because the group of players I’ve got are honest. That will be hurting them today. I’m looking forward to the reaction I get.”

The Addicks had chances but Huddersfield were worthy winners and Bowyer said: “The first 45 minutes we weren’t that good, I thought we were too passive.

“Then we made changes. We were too lightweight and I tried to out-pass Huddersfield in the middle of the park. And it didn’t work.

“We changed it at half-time and then I thought we were better for large parts of the second half, but we just couldn’t get that goal. We should have, but we just didn’t manage to do it.

“They broke away, got the second goal and, from what I hear, it was a handball. But it just took the stuffing out of us, I think. Then it was two late goals in injury-time, but I don’t think it was a 4-0 game.

“It’s disappointing because we came here to try and win.”