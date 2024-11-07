Cristiano Ronaldo to make shock transfer to replace high-profile flop: report

Cristiano Ronaldo could make a shock transfer in the January transfer window, as he still continues to impress at Al-Nassr.

Though he is set to turn 40-years-old in February, Ronaldo currently has 10 goals and three assists in 14 games in all competitions for Al-Nassr, and is targeting more silverware in Saudi Arabia - and potentially a spot in the Portugal squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Those performances have caught the eye of a club looking to replace one of their most high-profile stars, with Ronaldo seen as the perfect option to help them achieve their goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo to make Saudi Pro League switch?

Ronaldo is enjoying himself in Saudi

According to Spanish publication Sport, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have lost patience with Neymar and want Cristiano Ronaldo to replace him, in a transfer that would stun the Middle East.

After missing a year of football with a knee injury, Neymar returned for Al-Hilal in the Asian Champions League at the end of the last month. However, after just two substitue appearances, the Brazilian has now suffered a hamstring tear and is set to miss the next four to six weeks.

Neymar limps off

Considering Neymar has made just seven appearances in total for Al-Hilal since his £75m transfer from PSG in the summer of 2023, and the fact he earns around £130m a year, patience is growing thin at the Saudi Pro League leaders, with a contract termination under consideration.

Ronaldo, therefore, is reportedly being lined up as his replacement. On the surface, a deal would be easy to conclude, too, with Saudi Arabia's Private Investment Fund (PIF) owning both Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal (as well as Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli).

Despite that, even if the two clubs are unable to agree a fee for the sale of Ronaldo, the Portuguese forward is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season anway. He'd then be available to move for free.

In FourFourTwo's view, it feels like anything could happen with Ronaldo and the Saudi Pro League. Al-Hilal are currently top of the table and therefore feel like the side Ronaldo would prefer playing for, while the exact nature of a transfer is unclear.