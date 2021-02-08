Crystal Palace transfer news: Roy Hodgson admits that the Eagles face another battle to keep Wilfried Zaha at Selhurst Park

Wilfried Zaha could leave Crystal Palace this summer as he looks to finally realise his dream of playing in the Champions League.

Roy Hodgson, who has previously rejected bids from Arsenal and Everton, admitted that he is bracing himself for renewed interest in Zaha when the transfer window reopens this summer.

“I think when the market opens up again Wilf Zaha will again be a name on many managers and sporting directors' lips and Wilf will retain his ambition of playing Champions League football and doing things we have not been able to give him while he has been playing here,” said Hodgson.

“But I am hoping and believing also that the club will still be trying to persuade him that what he needs to get out of football he can get here and how that will pan out? I couldn't say.

“He is good enough to play at other clubs, but also he is a player we would really like to keep here because he has been so important for us and he is very important to all the fans and everyone around the club.”

Despite signing a new five-year deal, making him Crystal Palace’s best-paid player, in August 2018, Zaha has continually been linked with a move away from the club.

Zaha grew up within sight of Selhurst Park and came through Palace’s youth ranks to make his debut at 17.

He originally left the club for Manchester United, becoming the last signing of Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign, but failed to settle at Old Trafford and show his best form.

He was never named in a Champions League matchday squad by David Moyes and remains desperate to play in the competition during his career.