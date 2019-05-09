Danny Rose eyes memorable ending if Champions League final is his Spurs farewell

Tottenham defender Danny Rose wants to “go out with a bang” if the Champions League final is his last outing for the club.

Spurs booked their place in the biggest club game in European football with a miraculous semi-final comeback at Ajax, where they recovered from a 3-0 aggregate deficit at half-time in the second leg.

It came 24 hours after Liverpool’s heroics in turning around their tie against Barcelona and the two English sides will meet in Madrid on June 1.

Rose’s future at Spurs has been uncertain and he was free to leave the club last summer before going on to re-establish himself as Mauricio Pochettino’s first-choice left-back.

Whatever is on the horizon for the England international, the final could also be the end of the road for this Spurs group as Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld have as yet failed to agree new contracts while a host of squad players will be made available to leave in the summer.

Rose, though, insists all focus will be on lifting the silverware and creating history in the Spanish capital.

“I keep seeing my name that I’m being sold,” Rose said.

“So if that’s the case and it’s going to be my last game for Tottenham against Liverpool, I’m hoping to go out with a bang and lift a trophy.

“It’s a Champions League final, so individual situations have to take a back seat and you have to put the club first.

“We are going to do that. We do realise we have a chance to make history.”

Spurs have been five minutes or less away from exiting the competition on four occasions this season, twice in the group stage and in each of the last two knockout rounds.

They have been the outsiders for most of the campaign and that will again be the case in Madrid, when they play a Liverpool team that could have won the Premier League title by then.

Rose added: “If you go back to the Barcelona game, everyone wrote us off, everyone wrote us off against (Manchester) City, everyone wrote us off last week after the Ajax game and now we find ourselves in the final so we have to keep going, keep believing and keep playing well.

“We’ll have a few players back from injury, which will be a huge bonus. We have to see where it takes us.

“It’s 50-50, a one-off game. They’re a great team, they’ve had a great season and they might be Premier League champions.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game and if we defend how we did against Ajax we’re not going to win so we have to cut out the sloppy mistakes and hopefully play like we did in both second halves against Ajax.”

Meanwhile, Rose told Ruud Gullit to “eat his words” after the former Holland international, working as a pundit, was highly critical of Spurs after last week’s first-leg defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Gullit said: “Dele Alli, oh my God, technically wise so bad. (Victor) Wanyama, my God, technically wise, Rose too.

“Like I said I see them every week and how is it possible to make so many mistakes? I know you’re under pressure but you need to know what to do and they didn’t.”

He will have been ready to criticise Spurs again at half-time of the second leg but Lucas Moura’s stunning second-half hat-trick, completed in the dying seconds, sent his side through.

Rose hit back at Gullit after the magical night in Amsterdam and revelled in being able to “shut him up”.

The England left-back said: “You know, seeing people’s comments like Ruud Gullit after the first game and how rude he was, it’s nice that we fought back tonight and shut him up.

“He was very critical of individual players and saying how bad we were technically and he’s bang out of order for that, so that was fuel to the fire.

“I hope he eats his words after tonight.”