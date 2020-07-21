Danny Whitehall buzzing to get back on the goal trail at Killie

Danny Whitehall wants to get back on the goal trail after joining Kilmarnock on a six-month deal.

The 24-year-old striker becomes Alex Dyer’s fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Aaron McGowan, Mitch Pinnock and Zeno Rossi.

Whitehall spent last season at Maidenhead, scoring 13 goals across 38 appearances in the Vanarama National League and has been given the chance to make his mark with Killie after impressing in training, with the deal subject to Scottish Football Association approval.

He told Kilmarnock’s official website: “I’m very excited to be joining a massive club in a top league and I can’t wait to get back to playing games and hopefully scoring goals.

“The past few weeks have been great and I’m really enjoying being back to the normality of a football environment and training day in, day out with a great bunch of lads.

“I’m aiming to contribute to the team as much as I can, score goals and push for a place in the starting XI each week.”

Dyer said: “I’ve watched him for quite a while when he was with Maidenhead.

“He scored a few goals there last season and he’s got an opportunity to step to the next level.

“I’ve signed him on a six-month contract to see how he goes and hopefully when he gets his chance, he’ll do good things for this football club.”