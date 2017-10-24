De Zerbi optimistic for Benevento after replacing sacked Baroni

Roberto De Zerbi believes avoiding relegation is still possible after replacing the sacked Marco Baroni as Benevento coach in the wake of nine successive Serie A defeats.

Baroni had presided over the worst start to a season in Serie A history after Sunday's 3-0 loss at home to Fiorentina, ultimately costing him his job.

He had been in charge since the start of the 2016-17 season and guided Benevento to Serie A for the first time ever.

But after their ninth loss in a row, the club decided a fresh approach was needed and announced his sacking, with De Zerbi taking over.

9 - Benevento are the first side, in Serie A history, to lose each of the starting 9 league games of the season. Climb. October 22, 2017

And their new coach is still optimistic about avoiding the drop, despite being rock-bottom and pointless.

He told the club's official website: "I accepted the call of president [Oreste] Vigorito because survival is still possible. We all have to do our best and give it our all.

"I am a passionate person who gives the maximum and I will do so here in Benevento as well. As for promises, I can only tell the fans that, in this adventure, I will put all of my effort in."