Debuchy to decide future after Euro 2012

The 26-year-old was in excellent form during France’s recent 1-1 draw with Group D opener England and is set to retain his place for Friday’s encounter with co-hosts Ukraine.

Debuchy has been attracting interest from a host of European sides in recent months, with Bayern Munich, Valencia and Inter Milan all linked with a move for the marauding right-back.

Newcastle United have also expressed an interest in the Frenchman, with head scout Graham Carr believed to be in attendance during the stalemate with England on Monday night.

However, the player has moved to distance himself from reports, insisting he is focused on France’s European Championship campaign.

"Right now, I am focused on the Euros. I have wishes but we will discuss them later," he said.

Lille are believed to be holding out for around £6.4m for a player who is under contract with the club until 2015.