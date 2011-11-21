Desperate Indonesia fans burn ticket booth

Police doused the flames and fired warning shots in the air, scattering a crowd of thousands of supporters who were unable to get into the Bung Karno Stadium, with a capacity of 88,000, after tickets quickly sold out.

Indonesia saw off Vietnam in their semi-final and are expecting home advantage to help them to victory in the final of the Southeast Asia Games, in a re-match of their ASEAN Cup final clash last December that Malaysia won.

In the first leg of that game in Kuala Lumpur, Indonesia players walked off the pitch and accused local fans of dazzling them with laser beams, returning to the field only to be thumped 3-0.

The two neighbouring nations have a history of spats outside sport, from ownership of maritime territory to culinary heritage.

Despite being by far the biggest country in the area, Indonesia last won a regional football gold in 1991 and have never won the ASEAN Cup.

Indonesia is the world's fourth most populous country with around 240 million people but has played only once at the World Cup, in 1938.