Details of Arsenal's shock move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho revealed

Arsenal have reportedly forked out £12 million to sign Jorginho from London rivals Chelsea on an 18-month contract.

The Italy international’s Transfer Deadline Day switch came out of the blue after the Gunners failed in their pursuit of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Mikel Arteta’s Premier League-leading side were eager to get a new midfielder through the door on transfer deadline day before the window closes at 11pm.

The Athletic (opens in new tab) have provided details of a transfer that will see Jorginho move from west to north London.

Chelsea have agreed to a deal worth £12m to sell the 31-year-old, whose contract at Stamford Bridge was set to expire at the end of the season.

Jorginho has agreed to a one-and-a-half-year contract to June 2024 with the option of an additional year.

The move came after Arsenal had multiple bids for Caicedo rejected by Brighton (opens in new tab), despite the player openly saying he wants to leave this month.

With Mohamed Elneny out injured, Arteta was keen to reinforce his midfield and provide competition for starting pair Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.