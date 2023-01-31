Details of Arsenal's shock move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho revealed
Jorginho is set to join Arsenal on transfer deadline day after a late bid to sign him from Chelsea
Arsenal have reportedly forked out £12 million to sign Jorginho from London rivals Chelsea on an 18-month contract.
The Italy international’s Transfer Deadline Day switch came out of the blue after the Gunners failed in their pursuit of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.
Mikel Arteta’s Premier League-leading side were eager to get a new midfielder through the door on transfer deadline day before the window closes at 11pm.
The Athletic (opens in new tab) have provided details of a transfer that will see Jorginho move from west to north London.
Chelsea have agreed to a deal worth £12m to sell the 31-year-old, whose contract at Stamford Bridge was set to expire at the end of the season.
Jorginho has agreed to a one-and-a-half-year contract to June 2024 with the option of an additional year.
The move came after Arsenal had multiple bids for Caicedo rejected by Brighton (opens in new tab), despite the player openly saying he wants to leave this month.
With Mohamed Elneny out injured, Arteta was keen to reinforce his midfield and provide competition for starting pair Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.