Di Maria poised for PSG switch - Blanc

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc confirmed negotiations with Manchester United over the transfer of Angel di Maria are "close to the end".

Di Maria did not join up with his Manchester team-mates in the United States following his participation at the Copa America earlier this month as he attempts to force through a move to French champions PSG after a difficult first season in the Premier League.

United manager Louis van Gaal said he did not know of Di Maria's whereabouts when quizzed following Wednesdays' 2-0 loss to PSG in the International Champions Cup.

And Blanc offered an update on the club's pursuit of the 27-year-old, telling reporters: "You know negotiations are in tandem [ongoing] and as Paris St Germain [and United] are both big clubs, that can be difficult.

"But we feel we are close to the end."

United forked out a British-record transfer fee of £59.7million to prise Di Maria away from Real Madrid last season.

However, the Argentina international failed to settle in England, consigned to the bench from March up until the final match of the season following his red card in an FA Cup clash against Arsenal.

Di Maria registered 10 assists and scored three goals in 27 Premier League appearances last term as United finished fourth and qualified for the UEFA Champions League play-offs.