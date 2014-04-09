Dortmund confirm summer deal for Ramos
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed this signing of striker Adrian Ramos from Bundesliga rivals Hertha Berlin for an undisclosed fee.
The Colombia international has agreed a four-year deal and will move to Signal Iduna Park on July 1.
Ramos, 28, has scored 16 goals for Hertha this season and will fill the void left by the Bayern Munich-bound Robert Lewandowski.
