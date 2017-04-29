Dortmund get two days off ahead of huge Hoffenheim match

Thomas Tuchel has granted Borussia Dortmund's players two days off before their massive Bundesliga clash with Hoffenheim next Saturday.

Despite being held to a 0-0 draw at home to Cologne on Saturday, a point was enough for Dortmund to clinch a top-four finish and consequently a place in next season's Champions League qualifiers.

However, with Hoffenheim just two points adrift in fourth, Julian Nagelsmann's side could displace them in the final automatic qualification berth with victory against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Dortmund have played nine matches in the space of 29 days in April and Tuchel will allow his players time to rest before they gear up for next weekend's huge match.

"The team now have two days off – on Tuesday we will continue," the coach told his post-match news conference after a 36th straight home Bundesliga match without defeat.

"We have the form to secure a home victory [against Hoffenheim]. I will prepare the team well.

"We played a great game against a strong opponent. I have just told the team.

"We defended insanely well. After the break, we did not allow a single counter-attack.

"The team has done very well through this whole month. The 0-0 does not spoil our mood."

Christian Pulisic was frustrated Dortmund failed to maintain momentum after coming from behind to beat Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday and secure a place in the DFB-Pokal.

"It's always tough coming off a match like that, but we can't make any excuses," said Pulisic.

"We played well for a lot of the game but they were a tough team to break down and in the end we couldn't do it. Any time we play here we want three points, but it's disappointing and we'll move on from this.

"They played really intense, really strong at the back. That's credit to them. It was a huge win on Wednesday and it was tough to regroup and play a game after, we just wanted to party!"