Dortmund set new record points haul after 19-match mark

Borussia Dortmund's haul of 48 points after 19 Bundesliga matches is a new club record.

Lucien Favre's men were in irresistible form on Saturday, as they crushed Hannover 5-1 at home to once again go nine points clear at the top of the table, at least until Bayern Munich face Stuttgart on Sunday.

A handful of players caught the eye, as Marco Reus scored and got an assist, as did Achraf Hakimi and Raphael Guerreiro.

Jadon Sancho was effective again as well, setting up two goals on the day.

It continued what has been a remarkable campaign for Dortmund, who have lost just once and dropped points four times in total.