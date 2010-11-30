Dortmund's Barrios sidelined with knee injury
By app
BERLIN - Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund will be without top striker Lucas Barrios for two games after the Paraguay international picked up a knee injury in their 4-1 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.
Barrios will miss their Europa League match against Karapty Lviv on Thursday and the league match at Nuremberg on Sunday, the club said on Tuesday.
Argentine-born Barrios has scored eight league goals in 14 games this season, helping Dortmund top the table by seven points.
