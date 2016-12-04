Draw the least Everton deserved against Manchester United, says Koeman

Everton boss Ronald Koeman argued that his side fully deserved a point from their Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho's side took the lead late in the first half through Zlatan Ibrahimovic but were once again unable to hold on to the victory, as Leighton Baines equalised from the penalty spot in the 89th minute following Marouane Fellaini's clumsy foul on Idrissa Gueye.

The home side applied plenty of pressure in the closing stages after Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ander Herrera had both gone close to a second goal for United, and Koeman felt a draw was just.

"We deserved a point, it's a fair result," he told BBC Sport. "Maybe United had more ball possession but didn't create chances in the first half. We showed belief and commitment at 1-0 down and the least we deserved was a point.

"The performance was better than last week. We are strong, physically good to fight to the last second and it was well deserved."

He added to Sky Sports: "I think the whole team performance was positive. From the start of the game we showed good organisation, we made it difficult for United to create something.

"The boys showed great belief in the second half and one point is really the minimum we deserve from this game.

"At 1-0 down we took a risk with the substitutes, ending with four strikers, but we made it difficult. De Gea had maybe one or two unbelievable saves. It's the right result."

United defender Marcos Rojo was fortunate not to be sent off for a two-footed challenge on Gueye in the first half, while Fellaini was frustrated that the Everton midfielder went to ground under minimal contact to win his side's penalty.

"You can always discuss the penalty, or if it is a red card or a yellow for Marcos Rojo," Koeman said. "It's difficult for the referee. It was maybe a little bit late [the tackle] but I am not the right person to say if it's red or yellow. We need to accept it."

Baines was relieved to convert his effort from the spot, having been denied by David de Gea from 12 yards in the past, although he was still disappointed that Everton could not claim only their second win in nine league games.

"It feels like a point rather than a win, we were pushing and couldn't get all three," he said. "To score late and get a point feels good.

"I knew where I wanted to go with the penalty. David de Gea's saved one, I've scored one before this game. I was just pleased to see it go in.

"We want to get back to winning football matches and it's only natural when you are not winning that your confidence is not sky high."