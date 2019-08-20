Dundee take McPake on loan
Dundee have completed the loan signing of Rangers wide player Josh McPake.
The 17-year-old has moved to the Ladbrokes Championship club until January.
McPake signed a three-year Rangers contract in July after the likes of Liverpool and Roma were linked with a move for a teenager who collected the Ibrox club’s academy player of the year award.
McPake made his Rangers first-team debut in the Europa League victory over St Joseph’s last month.
