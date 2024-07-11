EA FC 25 leak reveals England star set to replace Erling Haaland on cover

Erling Haaland days as a cover star for EA FC are almost over

Sunday’s Euro 2024 final between England and Spain will see the curtain fall on the 2023/24 season. But if you’re worried about going cold turkey, then fear not, as you’ll barely have chance to catch your breath before it all starts again.

In fact, we’ve already seen the 2024/25 Champions League get underway, while plenty of teams are back for pre-season training and the Fantasy Premier League is also gearing up for the new campaign.

It won’t be long until we get the new instalment of another annual staple, as the new version of EA Sports FC is set to be released once the new campaign starts - and we may already have an idea of who will be on the cover.

Last year saw Manchester City striker Erling Haaland feature on the cover of FC 24, the first instalment of EA Sports’ first game in the post-FIFA era. Haaland got the nod after his blockbuster first season at the Etihad that saw him plunder 52 goals on his way to the treble.

The Norwegian has some big boots to fill this time out, but according to an online leak, EA Sports have found someone who is more than capable of living up to the standard set by Haaland.

That’s because according to Twitter leaks, Haaland’s ex-Borussia Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham will be the EA FC 25 cover stage, following his sensational season with Real Madrid.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Jude Bellingham will be the COVER STAR of EA FC 25. ⭐️(📸 @FutSheriff / @LeanDesign_) pic.twitter.com/S6K9gjnNnMJuly 11, 2024

The Stourbridge-born 21-year-old was named the La Liga Player of the Year, scoring 23 goals as he helped his new side win a La Liga and Champions League double.

England fans will also be hoping he will be adding a European Championship winners’ medal to his list of achievements, with the former Birmingham City star currently preparing to face Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

If the leaks are correct and Bellingham does feature on the cover, he will be the first English player to feature on the cover of EA FC or predecessor FIFA since FIFA 12 when Wayne Rooney and Jack Wilshere shared cover duties.

