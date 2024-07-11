First Fantasy Premier League prices revealed as record shattered

We’ve not even had the final of this summer’s two major tournaments, but already it’s time to start thinking about your Fantasy Premier League team.

While most England fans will be somewhat preoccupied thinking about Sunday’s Euro 2024 final against Spain and others may be ready for the Copa America climax between Argentina and Colombia later that night, the 2024/25 campaign is already coming into focus.

So, get your spreadsheets at the ready as it’s time to do your homework and draft up your early versions of the teams you’re putting together to beat your mates and earn bragging rights, as the first player prices have been revealed.

And the FPL overlords have started with a bang, as they have revealed that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will be the most expensive player in the game’s history at a whopping £15million.

That sees the Norwegian priced at £1million more than he was at the start of the 2023/24 season, despite him scoring nine fewer goals and claiming 55 fewer points than he did in his blockbuster first season with Manchester City in 2022/23.

Never in the game’s history has a player been priced at more than £14million at the start of a season, with Haaland’s big price tag beating the likes of FPL (and real life) legends Robin van Persie, Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo as the previous record holders.

Haaland’s price reveal comes as the start of a day where the price of 20 players, one from each Premier League side, will be revealed. Other early reveals include a trio of newly promoted defenders in Ipswich Town’s Leif Davis (£4.5m), Leicester City’s Richardo Pereira (£4.5m) and Southampton’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4m), plus attacking north London midfielder Kai Havertz (£8m) and Richarlison (£7m), with more to come throughout the day.

The Premier League is yet to confirm the official launch date for the competition, although fans will likely not have long to wait, as they agonise over whether Haaland remains a must-pick at that price.

Haaland's performances last season have earned him a price increase (Image credit: Alamy)

