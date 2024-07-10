Jude Bellingham made bookies' favourite to win 2024 SPOTY

By
published

Jude Bellingham has been influential for England at Euro 2024

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham has become a key figure for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham has enhanced his reputation even further this summer after some impressive performances for England at Euro 2024. Having won the Champions League in his first season with Real Madrid, the 21-year-old is proving similarly influential on the international stage.

He scored England’s first goal of the tournament against Serbia, but more importantly produced a stunning overhead kick to keep the Three Lions alive late on against Slovakia in the last 16. The iconic celebration that followed will be replayed time and time again if he and his teammates go on to win Euro 2024.

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.