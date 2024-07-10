Jude Bellingham made bookies' favourite to win 2024 SPOTY

Jude Bellingham has enhanced his reputation even further this summer after some impressive performances for England at Euro 2024. Having won the Champions League in his first season with Real Madrid, the 21-year-old is proving similarly influential on the international stage.

He scored England’s first goal of the tournament against Serbia, but more importantly produced a stunning overhead kick to keep the Three Lions alive late on against Slovakia in the last 16. The iconic celebration that followed will be replayed time and time again if he and his teammates go on to win Euro 2024.

If England do lift the trophy in Berlin, Bellingham will likely be the man receiving many of the plaudits. With his precocious leadership qualities and confident demeanour on the pitch, he has already become something of an icon.

VIDEO How Spain's Lamine Yamal Just DESTROYED France

Who are the favourites to win the 2024 SPOTY?

Bellingham is the current bookies’ favourite to win this year’s Sports Personality of the Year award, with odds of 3/1. Just behind him is Mark Cavendish, who made history at the Tour de France by winning a record 35th stage earlier this month.

Then comes Luke Littler, who won a Premier League Darts title aged just 17 this year. He is 5/1 to take home the accolade, while middle-distance runner Keely Hodgkinson can be backed at 10/1.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka are also among the contenders according to the bookies, but it is Bellingham who leads the way as England look to win Euro 2024.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More England stories

Fresh from producing the decisive save in England's latest penalty shootout triumph against Switzerland, Jordan Pickford finds himself immortalised in the new goalkeeping shirt of one of his old clubs.

As the Three Lions were booking their place in the semi-finals, BBC anchor Gary Lineker had a slightly awkward moment on air...

And former England defender Gary Neville has called on Gareth Southgate and co. to evoke the spirit of the Three Lions famous thrashing of the Netherlands at Euro 96.