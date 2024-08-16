Ed Sheeran buys Ipswich Town stake as changes made to club board

The most famous fan of newly-promoted Premier League club Ipswich Town has invested in the club

Ed Sheeran in concert – Chantry Park
Ed Sheeran is a lifelong Ipswich Town fan (Image credit: Zakary Walters)

Ipswich Town fan Ed Sheeran has laid out some of his wealth to buy a small stake in the club following their promotion to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys will kick off their first top-flight campaign for 22 years at home to Liverpool in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off having achieved back-to-back promotions to rise from League One to the Premier League.

