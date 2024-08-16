Ed Sheeran buys Ipswich Town stake as changes made to club board

Ipswich Town fan Ed Sheeran has laid out some of his wealth to buy a small stake in the club following their promotion to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys will kick off their first top-flight campaign for 22 years at home to Liverpool in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off having achieved back-to-back promotions to rise from League One to the Premier League.

Musician Sheeran has been the club's shirt sponsor throughout that phenomenal rise, and has now purchased a 1.4% stake in the club. In return, he will have 'long-term use of an executive box at Portman Road stadium, which he has personalised ahead of the 2024/25 season.'

Matt Holland joins Ipswich Town board

Ipswich were at pains to point out that Sheeran has not been appointed to the club board and that his investment in club co-owners Gamechanger 20 is 'a passive and minority investment only'.

Sheeran said in a club statement: “I am really excited to have bought a small percentage of my hometown football club. It’s any football fan’s dream to be an owner of the club they support, and I feel so grateful for this opportunity.

“I have lived in Suffolk since I was three years old and, while I travel the world and sometimes feel like an outsider in big cities, Suffolk and Ipswich have always made me feel part of the community and protected.

Matt Holland is joining the Ipswich board

“It’s such a joy to be a fan of Ipswich Town. There are ups and downs but football is all about taking the highs and the lows. I’m not a voting shareholder or a board member, this is just me putting some money into the club I love and them returning the gesture, so please don’t get onto me with signing suggestions or tactics to play!

Ipswich have however made some changes to the make-up of their board, with former midfielder Matt Holland joining the board of directors having previously served as a club ambassador.

Joining Holland is former Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, while Florida Panthers co-owner Travis Viola has joined the Gamechanger 20 board. The pair were part of a consortium that purchased 44% of Gamechanger earlier this year.

