Every Premier League squad for 2024/25: All you need to know about every team
Who is in each club's Premier League squad for 2024/25? We take a look at all the teams lining up for the season
The Premier League squads for 2024/25 are clear - for now.
With the transfer window shutting on August 31, there's plenty of times for players to switch clubs and teams to drastically change who will be in their Premier League squads for 2024/25. Fortunately, FourFourTwo will be covering everything happening in the English top flight.
Ultimately, 10 gruelling months of Premier League football will determine each team's fate - whether they'll be spending weeks partying success, anticipating a European adventure in the autumn months or dreading Championship football.
But how does each Premier League squad for 2024/25 look? FourFourTwo has all the detail you need to know below.
Every Premier League squad for 2024/25
Arsenal
It really does feel like now or never for Mikel Arteta and the Premier League title. After two seasons of going so close but just falling short, galvanising his squad for the new campaign to take that final step is of paramount importance.
Find all the latest on the Arsenal squad for 2024/25.
- GK: Aaron Ramsdale
- GK: David Raya
- GK: Karl Hein
- DF: William Saliba
- DF: Kieran Tierney
- DF: Ben White
- DF: Gabriel Magalhaes
- DF: Jurrien Timber
- DF: Jakub Kiwior
- DF: Oleksandr Zinchenko
- DF: Takherio Tomiyasu
- DF: Riccardo Calafiori
- MF: Declan Rice
- MF: Fabio Vieira
- MF: Jorginho
- MF: Martin Odegaard
- MF: Thomas Partey
- FW: Bukayo Saka
- FW: Gabriel Jesus
- FW: Gabriel Martinelli
- FW: Leandro Trossard
- FW: Reiss Nelson
- FW: Kai Havertz
- FW: Eddie Nketiah
Aston Villa
Champions League football will be played at Villa Park in 2024/25, as Unai Emery carries momentum into the new season after some excellent displays last term. His squad is hungry and ambitious - but fighting in Europe might make things slightly more difficult in the league.
Find all the latest on the Aston Villa squad for 2024/25.
- GK: Emi Martinez
- GK: Joe Gauci
- GK: Robin Olsen
- DF: Matty Cash
- DF: Diego Carlos
- DF: Ezri Konsa
- DF: Tyrone Mings
- DF: Lucas Digne
- DF: Pau Torres
- DF: Alex Moreno
- DF: Kosta Nedeljkovic
- DF: Kortney Hause
- DF: Ian Maatsen
- MF: Ross Barkley
- MF: John McGinn
- MF: Emi Buendia
- MF: Youri Tielemans
- MF: Enzo Barrenechea
- MF: Amadou Onana
- MF: Leander Dendoncker
- MF: Jacob Ramsey
- MF: Boubacar Kamara
- FW: Ollie Watkins
- FW: Jhon Duran
- FW: Jaden Philogene
- FW: Samuel Iling-Junior
- FW: Morgan Rogers
- FW: Leon Bailey
- FW: Cameron Archer
Bournemouth
Andoni Iraola proved that his methods, after some teething problems, were extremely effective in the Premier League. Bournemouth now have their sights on a top half finish, but losing the goals of Dominic Solanke is certainly a blow.
Find all the latest on the Bournemouth squad for 2024/25.
- GK: Neto
- GK: Will Dennis
- GK: Mark Travers
- DF: Dean Huijsen
- DF: Milos Kerkez
- DF: Marcos Sensei
- DF: Chris Mepham
- DF: Adam Smith
- DF: James Hill
- DF: Illya Zabaryni
- DF: Owen Bevan
- DF: Max Aarons
- MF: Lewis Cook
- MF: David Brooks
- MF: Romain Faivre
- MF: Ryan Christie
- MF: Dango Ouattara
- MF: Alex Scott
- MF: Marcus Tavernier
- MF: Luis Sinisterra
- MF: Tyler Adams
- MF: Hamed Traore
- MF: Gavin Kikenny
- MF: Philip Billing
- FW: Jaidon Anthony
- FW: Justin Kluivert
- FW: Daniel Jebbison
- FW: Antoine Semenyo
- FW: Enes Unal
Brentford
Last term was a slight disappointment, as Brentford trudged to just 16th in the Premier League. Thomas Frank is still an excellent manager, however, and returning players to the first team will certainly help in their plight to climb the table.
Find all the latest on the Brentford squad for 2024/25.
- GK: Mark Flekken
- GK: Matthew Cox
- GK: Hakon Valdimarsson
- DF: Aaron Hickey
- DF: Rico Henry
- DF: Kim Ji-soo
- DF: Ethan Pinnock
- DF: Mathias Jorgensen
- DF: Ben Mee
- DF: Kristoffer Ajer
- DF: Nathan Collins
- DF: Mads Roerslev
- MF: Christian Norgaard
- MF: Mathias Jensen
- MF: Josh Dasilva
- MF: Frank Onyeka
- MF: Keane Lewis-Potter
- MF: Mikkel Damsgaard
- MF: Yunus Emre Konak
- MF: Myles Peart-Harris
- MF: Vitaly Janelt
- MF: Ryan Trevitt
- MF: Yehor Yarmolyuk
- FW: Igor Thiago
- FW: Ivan Toney
- FW: Yoane Wissa
- FW: Kevin Schade
- FW: Bryan Mbuemo
Brighton
Brighton are under new management after Roberto De Zerbi departed in the summer, with 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler taking over. The German has great pedigree, but whether he is able to translate that into a largely developing side remains a question mark.
Find all the latest on the Brighton squad for 2024/25.
- GK: Bart Verbruggen
- GK: Jason Steele
- GK: Carl Rushworth
- DF: Tariq Lamptey
- DF: Igor Julio
- DF: Adam Webster
- DF: Lewis Dunk
- DF: Valentin Barco
- DF: Jan Paul van Hecke
- DF: Pervis Estupinan
- DF: Joel Veltman
- DF: Ed Turns
- DF: Odeluga Offiah
- DF: Imari Samuels
- MF: James Milner
- MF: Solly March
- MF: Mahmoud Dahoud
- MF: Billy Gilmour
- MF: Jakub Moder
- MF: Carlos Baleba
- MF: Jensen Weir
- MF: Yasin Ayari
- MF: Andrew Moran
- MF: Jack Hinshelwood
- MF: Cameron Peupion
- MF: Amario Cozier-Duberry
- MF: Imbrahim Osman
- MF: Abdallah Sima
- MF: Mats Wieffer
- MF: Malick Yalcouye
- FW: Kaoru Mitoma
- MF: Simon Adingra
- FW: Evan Ferguson
- FW: Jeremy Sarmiento
- FW: Joao Pedro
- FW: Julio Enciso
- FW: Danny Welbeck
- FW: Luca Barrington
- FW: Yankuba Minteh
- FW: Adrian Mazilu
Chelsea
New signings continue to keep walking through the door at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea try everything possible to return to a powerhouse in England. New boss Enzo Maresca has the tough task of knitting everything together - but finding his preferred starting XI is already difficult enough.
Find all the latest on the Chelsea squad for 2024/25.
- GK: Robert Sanchez
- GK: Filip Jogensen
- GK: Marcus Bettinelli
- GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga
- GK: Djorde Petrovic
- GK: Lucas Bergstrom
- DF: Axel Disasi
- DF: Marc Cucurella
- DF: Benoit Badiashile
- DF: Tosin Adarabioyo
- DF: Levi Colwill
- DF: Trevoh Chalobah
- DF: Ben Chilwell
- DF: Reece James
- DF: Malo Gusto
- DF: Wesley Fofana
- DF: Josh Acheampong
- DF: Bashir Humphreys
- MF: Enzo Fernandez
- MF: Lesley Ugochukwu
- MF: Carney Chukwuemeka
- MF: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
- MF: Conor Gallagher
- MF: Moises Caicedo
- MF: Cesare Casadei
- MF: Omari Kellyman
- MF: Renato Veiga
- MF: Romeo Lavia
- MF: Tino Anjorin
- FW: Raheem Sterling
- FW: Mykhalo Mudryk
- FW: Noni Madueke
- FW: Cole Palmer
- FW: Christopher Nkunku
- FW: Nicolas Jackson
- FW: Armando Broja
- FW: Tyrique George
- FW: Marc Guiu
- FW: Deivid Washington
- FW: Angelo Gabriel
- FW: David Datro Fofana
- FW: Romelu Lukaku
- FW: Pedro Neto
Crystal Palace
Losing Michael Olise isn't ideal, but Oliver Glasner proved in his short time as Crystal Palace manager that he has the capabilities to get fans dreaming. Europe seems a real possibility under the Austrian, should their fine form continue in 2024/25.
Find all the latest on the Crystal Palace squad for 2024/25.
- GK: Sam Johnstone
- GK: Dean Henderson
- GK: Remi Matthews
- DF: Joel Ward
- DF: Tyrick Mitchell
- DF: Rob Holding
- DF: Joachim Andersen
- DF: Marc Guehi
- DF: Daniel Munoz
- DF: Nathaniel Clyne
- DF: Chris Richards
- DF: Chadi Riad
- MF: Jefferson Lerma
- MF: Eberechi Eze
- MF: Jeffrey Schlupp
- MF: Daichi Kamada
- MF: Will Hughes
- MF: Adam Wharton
- MF: Cheick Doucoure
- MF: Naouirou Ahamada
- FW: Jean-Philippe Mateta
- FW: Ismaila Sarr
- FW: Jordan Ayew
- FW: Odsonne Edouard
- FW: Matheus Franca
Everton
It's been turbulent in recent times at Everton, with points deductions and failed takeovers threatening their status as a Premier League club. Sean Dyche has managed to keep them up, however, with the club playing their final season at Goodison Park.
Find all the latest on the Everton squad for 2024/25.
- GK: Jordan Pickford
- GK: Joao Virginia
- GK: Billy Crellin
- DF: Harry Tyrer
- DF: Nathan Patterson
- DF: Mason Holgate
- DF: Michael Keane
- DF: James Tarkowski
- DF: Jake O'Brien
- DF: Ashley Young
- DF: Vitaly Mykolenko
- DF: Seamus Coleman
- DF: Jarrad Branthwaite
- MF: Dwight McNeil
- MF: Abdoulaye Doucoure
- MF: Idrissa Gueye
- MF: James Garner
- MF: Tim Ioregbunam
- FW: Dominic Calvert-Lewin
- FW: Iliman Ndiaye
- FW: Jack Harrison
- FW: Beto
- FW: Neal Maupay
- FW: Youssef Chermiti
- FW: Jesper Lindstrom
Fulham
The past two seasons in the Premier League have seen Fulham consolidate under Marco Silva, but now the fans are wanting slightly more ambition. A top-half finish would be loved, though anywhere in mid-table is expected.
Find all the latest on the Fulham squad for 2024/25.
- GK: Bernd Leno
- GK: Steven Benda
- DF: Kenny Tete
- DF: Calvin Bassey
- DF: Jorge Cuenca
- DF: Timothy Castagne
- DF: Kevin Mbabu
- DF: Issa Diop
- DF: Antonee Robinson
- MF: Harrison Reed
- MF: Harry Wilson
- MF: Tom Cairney
- MF: Alex Iwobi
- MF: Andreas Perreira
- MF: Sasa Lukic
- MF: Ryan Sessegnon
- MF: Emile Smith Rowe
- FW: Raul Jimenez
- FW: Rodrigo Muniz
- FW: Adama Traore
- FW: Jay Stansfield
- FW: Carlos Vinicius
Ipswich
Kieran McKenna has produced wonders at Ipswich since arriving as manager, earning back-to-back promotions and getting the club back in the Premier League after two decades away. It's a tough ask for them to stay up, but they've showed they have the spirit and togetherness to make that a possibility.
Find all the latest on the Ipswich squad for 2024/25.
- GK: Arijanet Muric
- GK: Cieran Slicker
- GK: Christian Walton
- DF: Harry Clarke
- DF: Leif Davis
- DF: George Edmundson
- DF: Luke Woolfenden
- DF: Cameron Burgess
- DF: Ben Johnson
- DF: Conor Townsend
- DF: Jacob Greaves
- DF: Axel Tuanzebe
- MF: Sam Morsy
- MF: Marcus Harness
- MF: Wes Burns
- MF: Jack Taylor
- MF: Massimo Luongo
- MF: Cameron Humphreys
- FW: Conor Chaplin
- FW: Ali Al-Hamadi
- FW: Liam Delap
- FW: Omari Hutchinson
- FW: George Hirst
- FW: Freddie Ladapo
- FW: Nathan Broadhead
Leicester
Losing Enzo Maresca, the manager that earned the club promotion to the Premier League, isn't an ideal way to prepare for the new season, but Steve Cooper comes in ready to build upon what the Italian had managed in the Championship. Survival in the first term is crucial.
Find all the latest on the Leicester squad for 2024/25.
- GK: Danny Ward
- GK: Jakub Stolarczyk
- GK: Mads Hermansen
- GK: Daniel Iversen
- DF: James Justin
- DF: Wout Waes
- DF: Conor Coady
- DF: Victor Kristiansen
- DF: Ricardo Pereira
- DF: Jannik Vestergaard
- DF: Luke Thomas
- DF: Caleb Okoli
- DF: Ben Nelson
- MF: Harry Winks
- MF: Hamza Choudhury
- MF: Boubakary Soumare
- MF: Wilfred Ndidi
- MF: Kasey McAteer
- MF: Wanya Marcal
- MF: Bobby Decordova-Reid
- MF: Michael Golding
- FW: Jamie Vardy
- FW: Stephy Mavididi
- FW: Patson Daka
- FW: Tom Cannon
- FW: Facundo Buonanotte
- FW: Abdul Fatawu
Liverpool
Replacing the much-loved Jurgen Klopp at Anfield seems an impossible task for Arne Slot, but one he's undertaking with plenty of gusto and confidence heading into the new campaign. Qualifying for the Champions League should still be the minimum expectations.
Find all the latest on the Liverpool squad for 2024/25.
- GK: Alisson Becker
- GK: Marcelo Pitaluga
- GK: Caoimhin Kelleher
- DF: Joe Gomez
- DF: Virgil van Dijk
- DF: Ibrahima Konate
- DF: Kostas Tsimikas
- DF: Andy Robertson
- DF: Rhys Williams
- DF: Trent Alexander-Arnold
- DF: Jarell Quansah
- DF: Nat Phillips
- DF: Sepp van den Berg
- DF: Conor Bradley
- MF: Wataru Endo
- MF: Dominik Szoboszlai
- MF: Alexis Mac Allister
- MF: Curtis Jones
- MF: Harvey Elliott
- MF: Ryan Gravenberch
- MF: Stefan Bajcetic
- FW: Luis Diaz
- FW: Darwin Nunez
- FW: Mohamed Salah
- FW: Cody Gakpo
- FW: Diogo Jota
- FW: Ben Doak
Manchester City
How do you improve upon an unprecedented fourth-straight Premier League title? Pep Guardiola will be demanding his side goes even further with their fifth come the end of May, as their squad still remains immeasurably strong.
Find all the latest on the Manchester City squad for 2024/25.
- GK: Ederson
- GK: Stefan Ortega
- GK: Scott Carson
- DF: Kyle Walker
- DF: Ruben Dias
- DF: Nathan Ake
- DF: John Stones
- DF: Joao Cancelo
- DF: Josko Gvardiol
- DF: Manuel Akanji
- DF: Rico Lewis
- DF: Josh Wilson-Esbrand
- MF: Kalvin Phillips
- MF: Rodri
- MF: Kevin De Bruyne
- MF: Bernardo Silva
- MF: Mateo Kovacic
- MF: Matheus Nunes
- MF: Maximo Perrone
- MF: Nico O'Reilly
- MF: James McAtee
- FW: Erling Haaland
- FW: Jack Grealish
- FW: Jeremy Doku
- FW: Savinho
- FW: Oscar Bobb
- FW: Phil Foden
Manchester United
After finishing in 8th last season, Manchester United know that a similar finish would be disastrous. Erik ten Hag remains as manager - for now - but has been handed plenty of money to spend on building what is still a strong side.
Find all the latest on the Manchester United squad for 2024/25.
- GK: Altay Bayindir
- GK: Andre Onana
- GK: Tom Heaton
- DF: Victor Lindelof
- DF: Harry Maguire
- DF: Matthijs de Ligt
- DF: Noussair Mazraoui
- DF: Lisandro Martinez
- DF: Tyrell Malacia
- DF: Luke Shaw
- DF: Leny Yoro
- DF: Diogo Dalot
- DF: Jonny Evans
- DF: Harry Amass
- MF: Mason Mount
- MF: Bruno Fernandes
- MF: Casemiro
- MF: Christian Eriksen
- MF: Kobbie Mainoo
- MF: Scott McTominay
- MF: Toby Collyer
- MF: Dan Gore
- MF: Hannibal Mejbri
- FW: Joshua Zirkzee
- FW: Marcus Rashford
- FW: Rasmus Hojlund
- FW: Amad Diallo
- FW: Alejandro Garnacho
- FW: Antony
- FW: Facundo Pellistri
- FW: Ethan Wheatley
- FW: Jadon Sancho
Newcastle United
Eddie Howe's future has been the subject of much speculation since Gareth Southgate's departure from England, but he remains at St. James' Park as Newcastle look to get back into Europe in 2024/25. Sandro Tonali will return a few weeks into the season, too.
Find all the latest on the Newcastle squad for 2024/25.
- GK: Martin Dubravka
- GK: Nick Pope
- GK: Odysseas Vlachodimos
- GK: John Ruddy
- GK: Mark Gillespie
- DF: Kieran Trippier
- DF: Jamaal Lascelles
- DF: Sven Botman
- DF: Fabian Schar
- DF: Emil Krafth
- DF: Matt Targett
- DF: Lewis Hall
- DF: Dan Burn
- DF: Tino Livramento
- DF: Lloyd Kelly
- MF: Joelinton
- MF: Sandro Tonali
- MF: Jacob Murphy
- MF: Miguel Almiron
- MF: Joe Willock
- MF: Bruno Guimaraes
- MF: Jamie Miley
- MF: Lewis Miley
- MF: Joe White
- MF: Sean Longstaff
- FW: Alexander Isak
- FW: Callum Wilson
- FW: Anthony Gordon
- FW: Harvey Barnes
- FW: William Osula
Nottingham Forest
After a turbulent two seasons, Nottingham Forest have stabilised somewhat, and with Nuno Espirito Santo now in charge, they'll be looking up the table rather than nervously behind their shoulders.
Find all the latest on the Nottingham Forest squad for 2024/25.
- GK: Matt Turner
- GK: Carlos Miguel
- GK: Matz Sels
- DF: Joe Worrall
- DF: Murillo
- DF: Neco Williams
- DF: Andrew Omobamidele
- DF: Harry Toffolo
- DF: Omar Richards
- DF: Willy Boly
- DF: Nikola Milenkovic
- DF: Ola Aina
- DF: Zach Abbott
- MF: Ibrahim Sangare
- MF: Elliot Anderson
- MF: Morgan Gibbs-White
- MF: Nicolas Dominguez
- MF: Ryan Yates
- MF: Danilo
- FW: Anthony Elanga
- FW: Taiwo Awoniyi
- FW: Chris Wood
- FW: Callum Hudson-Odoi
- FW: Eric da Silva Moreira
- FW: Jota Silva
- FW: Emmanuel Dennis
- FW: Hwang Ui-jo
- FW: Josh Bowler
Southampton
Having earned promotion through the play-offs, Southampton immediately bounced back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Whether Russell Martin's side will be strong enough to retain that status come the end of the season remains to be seen, however.
Find all the latest on the Southampton squad for 2024/25.
- GK: Gavin Bazunu
- GK: Joe Lumley
- GK: Alex McCarthy
- DF: Jan Bednarek
- DF: James Bree
- DF: Ronnie Edwards
- DF: Taylor Harwood-Bellis
- DF: Juan Larios
- DF: Ryan Manning
- DF: Jack Stephens
- DF: Yukinari Sugawara
- DF: Charlie Taylor
- DF: Kyle Walker-Peters
- DF: Nathan Wood
- MF: Sam Amo-Ameyaw
- MF: Joe Aribo
- MF: Shea Charles
- MF: Tyler Dibling
- MF: Flynn Downes
- MF: Samuel Edozie
- MF: Adam Lallana
- MF: Will Smallbone
- MF: Kamaldeen Sulemana
- FW: Adam Armstrong
- FW: Ben Brereton Diaz
- FW: Sekou Mara
- FW: Ross Stewart
Tottenham
After a promising first term in charge, Ange Postecoglou will want his side to push on and make a bigger challenge at the sharp end of the league this season. Money has been spent, too, as they look to close the gap.
Find all the latest on the Tottenham squad for 2024/25.
- GK: Guglielmo Vicario
- GK: Fraser Forster
- GK: Brandon Austin
- GK: Alfie Whiteman
- DF: Sergio Reguilon
- DF: Radu Dragusin
- DF: Emerson Royal
- DF: Destiny Udogie
- DF: Cristian Romero
- DF: Pedro Porro
- DF: Djed Spence
- DF: Ben Davies
- DF: Ashley Phillips
- DF: Micky van de Ven
- MF: Oliver Skipp
- MF: Yves Bissouma
- MF: James Maddison
- MF: Archie Gray
- MF: Lucas Bergvall
- MF: Giovani Lo Celso
- MF: Pape Sarr
- MF: Rodrigo Bentancur
- MF: Alfie Devine
- FW: Son Heung-min
- FW: Richarlison
- FW: Timo Werner
- FW: Dejan Kulusevski
- FW: Brennan Johnson
- FW: Manor Solomon
- FW: Dane Scarlett
- FW: Dominic Solanke
West Ham
It's a new-look West Ham taking to the Premier League this season, with Julen Lopetegui having replaced David Moyes in the dugout. Some high-profile signings puts the Hammers in a strong position to make a return to European football.
Find all the latest on the West Ham squad for 2024/25.
- GK: Wes Foderingham
- GK: Lukasz Fabianski
- GK: Alphonse Areola
- DF: Kurt Zouma
- DF: Konstantinos Mavropanos
- DF: Nayef Aguerd
- DF: Aaron Cresswell
- DF: Emerson Palmieri
- DF: Max Kilman
- DF: Vladimir Coufal
- DF: Aaron Wan-Bissaka
- DF: Jean-Clair Todibo
- MF: Guido Rodriguez
- MF: Mohammed Kudus
- MF: Tomas Soucek
- MF: Maxwel Cornet
- MF: Luis Guilherme
- MF: Lucas Paqueta
- MF: Andy Irving
- MF: Edson Alvarez
- MF: James Ward-Prowse
- FW: Michail Antonio
- FW: Jarrod Bowen
- FW: Danny Ings
- FW: Crysencio Summerville
- FW: Niclas Fullkrug
Wolves
Gary O'Neil will be looking to build on a stable first season in charge of Wolves, but the departure of key players Max Kilman and Pedro Neto could make things a little more difficult.
Find all the latest on the Wolves squad for 2024/25.
- GK: Jose Sa
- GK: Dan Bentley
- GK: Tom King
- DF: Matt Doherty
- DF: Rayan Ait-Nouri
- DF: Santiago Bueno
- DF: Yerson Mosquera
- DF: Craig Dawson
- DF: Hugo Bueno
- DF: Nelson Semedo
- DF: Toti
- DF: Pedro Lima
- MF: Mario Lemina
- MF: Boubacar Traore
- MF: Joao Gomes
- MF: Tommy Doyle
- MF: Luke Cundle
- FW: Jorgen Strand Larsen
- FW: Daniel Podence
- FW: Hwang Hee-chan
- FW: Matheus Cunha
- FW: Sasa Kalajdzic
- FW: Rodrigo Gomes
- FW: Pablo Sarabia
- FW: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
- FW: Tawana Chirewa
- FW: Goncalo Guedes
- FW: Enso Gonzalez
- FW: Chiquinho
- FW: Nathan Fraser
