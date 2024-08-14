Every Premier League squad for 2024/25: All you need to know about every team

The Premier League squads for 2024/25 are clear - for now.

With the transfer window shutting on August 31, there's plenty of times for players to switch clubs and teams to drastically change who will be in their Premier League squads for 2024/25. Fortunately, FourFourTwo will be covering everything happening in the English top flight.

Ultimately, 10 gruelling months of Premier League football will determine each team's fate - whether they'll be spending weeks partying success, anticipating a European adventure in the autumn months or dreading Championship football.

But how does each Premier League squad for 2024/25 look? FourFourTwo has all the detail you need to know below.

Every Premier League squad for 2024/25

Arsenal

It really does feel like now or never for Mikel Arteta and the Premier League title. After two seasons of going so close but just falling short, galvanising his squad for the new campaign to take that final step is of paramount importance.

Find all the latest on the Arsenal squad for 2024/25.

GK: Aaron Ramsdale

GK: David Raya

GK: Karl Hein

DF: William Saliba

DF: Kieran Tierney

DF: Ben White

DF: Gabriel Magalhaes

DF: Jurrien Timber

DF: Jakub Kiwior

DF: Oleksandr Zinchenko

DF: Takherio Tomiyasu

DF: Riccardo Calafiori

MF: Declan Rice

MF: Fabio Vieira

MF: Jorginho

MF: Martin Odegaard

MF: Thomas Partey

FW: Bukayo Saka

FW: Gabriel Jesus

FW: Gabriel Martinelli

FW: Leandro Trossard

FW: Reiss Nelson

FW: Kai Havertz

FW: Eddie Nketiah

Aston Villa

Champions League football will be played at Villa Park in 2024/25, as Unai Emery carries momentum into the new season after some excellent displays last term. His squad is hungry and ambitious - but fighting in Europe might make things slightly more difficult in the league.

Find all the latest on the Aston Villa squad for 2024/25.

GK: Emi Martinez

GK: Joe Gauci

GK: Robin Olsen

DF: Matty Cash

DF: Diego Carlos

DF: Ezri Konsa

DF: Tyrone Mings

DF: Lucas Digne

DF: Pau Torres

DF: Alex Moreno

DF: Kosta Nedeljkovic

DF: Kortney Hause

DF: Ian Maatsen

MF: Ross Barkley

MF: John McGinn

MF: Emi Buendia

MF: Youri Tielemans

MF: Enzo Barrenechea

MF: Amadou Onana

MF: Leander Dendoncker

MF: Jacob Ramsey

MF: Boubacar Kamara

FW: Ollie Watkins

FW: Jhon Duran

FW: Jaden Philogene

FW: Samuel Iling-Junior

FW: Morgan Rogers

FW: Leon Bailey

FW: Cameron Archer

Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola proved that his methods, after some teething problems, were extremely effective in the Premier League. Bournemouth now have their sights on a top half finish, but losing the goals of Dominic Solanke is certainly a blow.

Find all the latest on the Bournemouth squad for 2024/25.

GK: Neto

GK: Will Dennis

GK: Mark Travers

DF: Dean Huijsen

DF: Milos Kerkez

DF: Marcos Sensei

DF: Chris Mepham

DF: Adam Smith

DF: James Hill

DF: Illya Zabaryni

DF: Owen Bevan

DF: Max Aarons

MF: Lewis Cook

MF: David Brooks

MF: Romain Faivre

MF: Ryan Christie

MF: Dango Ouattara

MF: Alex Scott

MF: Marcus Tavernier

MF: Luis Sinisterra

MF: Tyler Adams

MF: Hamed Traore

MF: Gavin Kikenny

MF: Philip Billing

FW: Jaidon Anthony

FW: Justin Kluivert

FW: Daniel Jebbison

FW: Antoine Semenyo

FW: Enes Unal

Brentford

Last term was a slight disappointment, as Brentford trudged to just 16th in the Premier League. Thomas Frank is still an excellent manager, however, and returning players to the first team will certainly help in their plight to climb the table.

Find all the latest on the Brentford squad for 2024/25.

GK: Mark Flekken

GK: Matthew Cox

GK: Hakon Valdimarsson

DF: Aaron Hickey

DF: Rico Henry

DF: Kim Ji-soo

DF: Ethan Pinnock

DF: Mathias Jorgensen

DF: Ben Mee

DF: Kristoffer Ajer

DF: Nathan Collins

DF: Mads Roerslev

MF: Christian Norgaard

MF: Mathias Jensen

MF: Josh Dasilva

MF: Frank Onyeka

MF: Keane Lewis-Potter

MF: Mikkel Damsgaard

MF: Yunus Emre Konak

MF: Myles Peart-Harris

MF: Vitaly Janelt

MF: Ryan Trevitt

MF: Yehor Yarmolyuk

FW: Igor Thiago

FW: Ivan Toney

FW: Yoane Wissa

FW: Kevin Schade

FW: Bryan Mbuemo

Brighton

Brighton are under new management after Roberto De Zerbi departed in the summer, with 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler taking over. The German has great pedigree, but whether he is able to translate that into a largely developing side remains a question mark.

Find all the latest on the Brighton squad for 2024/25.

GK: Bart Verbruggen

GK: Jason Steele

GK: Carl Rushworth

DF: Tariq Lamptey

DF: Igor Julio

DF: Adam Webster

DF: Lewis Dunk

DF: Valentin Barco

DF: Jan Paul van Hecke

DF: Pervis Estupinan

DF: Joel Veltman

DF: Ed Turns

DF: Odeluga Offiah

DF: Imari Samuels

MF: James Milner

MF: Solly March

MF: Mahmoud Dahoud

MF: Billy Gilmour

MF: Jakub Moder

MF: Carlos Baleba

MF: Jensen Weir

MF: Yasin Ayari

MF: Andrew Moran

MF: Jack Hinshelwood

MF: Cameron Peupion

MF: Amario Cozier-Duberry

MF: Imbrahim Osman

MF: Abdallah Sima

MF: Mats Wieffer

MF: Malick Yalcouye

FW: Kaoru Mitoma

MF: Simon Adingra

FW: Evan Ferguson

FW: Jeremy Sarmiento

FW: Joao Pedro

FW: Julio Enciso

FW: Danny Welbeck

FW: Luca Barrington

FW: Yankuba Minteh

FW: Adrian Mazilu

Chelsea

New signings continue to keep walking through the door at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea try everything possible to return to a powerhouse in England. New boss Enzo Maresca has the tough task of knitting everything together - but finding his preferred starting XI is already difficult enough.

Find all the latest on the Chelsea squad for 2024/25.

GK: Robert Sanchez

GK: Filip Jogensen

GK: Marcus Bettinelli

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga

GK: Djorde Petrovic

GK: Lucas Bergstrom

DF: Axel Disasi

DF: Marc Cucurella

DF: Benoit Badiashile

DF: Tosin Adarabioyo

DF: Levi Colwill

DF: Trevoh Chalobah

DF: Ben Chilwell

DF: Reece James

DF: Malo Gusto

DF: Wesley Fofana

DF: Josh Acheampong

DF: Bashir Humphreys

MF: Enzo Fernandez

MF: Lesley Ugochukwu

MF: Carney Chukwuemeka

MF: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

MF: Conor Gallagher

MF: Moises Caicedo

MF: Cesare Casadei

MF: Omari Kellyman

MF: Renato Veiga

MF: Romeo Lavia

MF: Tino Anjorin

FW: Raheem Sterling

FW: Mykhalo Mudryk

FW: Noni Madueke

FW: Cole Palmer

FW: Christopher Nkunku

FW: Nicolas Jackson

FW: Armando Broja

FW: Tyrique George

FW: Marc Guiu

FW: Deivid Washington

FW: Angelo Gabriel

FW: David Datro Fofana

FW: Romelu Lukaku

FW: Pedro Neto

Crystal Palace

Losing Michael Olise isn't ideal, but Oliver Glasner proved in his short time as Crystal Palace manager that he has the capabilities to get fans dreaming. Europe seems a real possibility under the Austrian, should their fine form continue in 2024/25.

Find all the latest on the Crystal Palace squad for 2024/25.

GK: Sam Johnstone

GK: Dean Henderson

GK: Remi Matthews

DF: Joel Ward

DF: Tyrick Mitchell

DF: Rob Holding

DF: Joachim Andersen

DF: Marc Guehi

DF: Daniel Munoz

DF: Nathaniel Clyne

DF: Chris Richards

DF: Chadi Riad

MF: Jefferson Lerma

MF: Eberechi Eze

MF: Jeffrey Schlupp

MF: Daichi Kamada

MF: Will Hughes

MF: Adam Wharton

MF: Cheick Doucoure

MF: Naouirou Ahamada

FW: Jean-Philippe Mateta

FW: Ismaila Sarr

FW: Jordan Ayew

FW: Odsonne Edouard

FW: Matheus Franca

Everton

It's been turbulent in recent times at Everton, with points deductions and failed takeovers threatening their status as a Premier League club. Sean Dyche has managed to keep them up, however, with the club playing their final season at Goodison Park.

Find all the latest on the Everton squad for 2024/25.

GK: Jordan Pickford

GK: Joao Virginia

GK: Billy Crellin

DF: Harry Tyrer

DF: Nathan Patterson

DF: Mason Holgate

DF: Michael Keane

DF: James Tarkowski

DF: Jake O'Brien

DF: Ashley Young

DF: Vitaly Mykolenko

DF: Seamus Coleman

DF: Jarrad Branthwaite

MF: Dwight McNeil

MF: Abdoulaye Doucoure

MF: Idrissa Gueye

MF: James Garner

MF: Tim Ioregbunam

FW: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

FW: Iliman Ndiaye

FW: Jack Harrison

FW: Beto

FW: Neal Maupay

FW: Youssef Chermiti

FW: Jesper Lindstrom

Fulham

The past two seasons in the Premier League have seen Fulham consolidate under Marco Silva, but now the fans are wanting slightly more ambition. A top-half finish would be loved, though anywhere in mid-table is expected.

Find all the latest on the Fulham squad for 2024/25.

GK: Bernd Leno

GK: Steven Benda

DF: Kenny Tete

DF: Calvin Bassey

DF: Jorge Cuenca

DF: Timothy Castagne

DF: Kevin Mbabu

DF: Issa Diop

DF: Antonee Robinson

MF: Harrison Reed

MF: Harry Wilson

MF: Tom Cairney

MF: Alex Iwobi

MF: Andreas Perreira

MF: Sasa Lukic

MF: Ryan Sessegnon

MF: Emile Smith Rowe

FW: Raul Jimenez

FW: Rodrigo Muniz

FW: Adama Traore

FW: Jay Stansfield

FW: Carlos Vinicius

Ipswich

Kieran McKenna has produced wonders at Ipswich since arriving as manager, earning back-to-back promotions and getting the club back in the Premier League after two decades away. It's a tough ask for them to stay up, but they've showed they have the spirit and togetherness to make that a possibility.

Find all the latest on the Ipswich squad for 2024/25.

GK: Arijanet Muric

GK: Cieran Slicker

GK: Christian Walton

DF: Harry Clarke

DF: Leif Davis

DF: George Edmundson

DF: Luke Woolfenden

DF: Cameron Burgess

DF: Ben Johnson

DF: Conor Townsend

DF: Jacob Greaves

DF: Axel Tuanzebe

MF: Sam Morsy

MF: Marcus Harness

MF: Wes Burns

MF: Jack Taylor

MF: Massimo Luongo

MF: Cameron Humphreys

FW: Conor Chaplin

FW: Ali Al-Hamadi

FW: Liam Delap

FW: Omari Hutchinson

FW: George Hirst

FW: Freddie Ladapo

FW: Nathan Broadhead

Leicester

Losing Enzo Maresca, the manager that earned the club promotion to the Premier League, isn't an ideal way to prepare for the new season, but Steve Cooper comes in ready to build upon what the Italian had managed in the Championship. Survival in the first term is crucial.

Find all the latest on the Leicester squad for 2024/25.

GK: Danny Ward

GK: Jakub Stolarczyk

GK: Mads Hermansen

GK: Daniel Iversen

DF: James Justin

DF: Wout Waes

DF: Conor Coady

DF: Victor Kristiansen

DF: Ricardo Pereira

DF: Jannik Vestergaard

DF: Luke Thomas

DF: Caleb Okoli

DF: Ben Nelson

MF: Harry Winks

MF: Hamza Choudhury

MF: Boubakary Soumare

MF: Wilfred Ndidi

MF: Kasey McAteer

MF: Wanya Marcal

MF: Bobby Decordova-Reid

MF: Michael Golding

FW: Jamie Vardy

FW: Stephy Mavididi

FW: Patson Daka

FW: Tom Cannon

FW: Facundo Buonanotte

FW: Abdul Fatawu

Liverpool

Replacing the much-loved Jurgen Klopp at Anfield seems an impossible task for Arne Slot, but one he's undertaking with plenty of gusto and confidence heading into the new campaign. Qualifying for the Champions League should still be the minimum expectations.

Find all the latest on the Liverpool squad for 2024/25.

GK: Alisson Becker

GK: Marcelo Pitaluga

GK: Caoimhin Kelleher

DF: Joe Gomez

DF: Virgil van Dijk

DF: Ibrahima Konate

DF: Kostas Tsimikas

DF: Andy Robertson

DF: Rhys Williams

DF: Trent Alexander-Arnold

DF: Jarell Quansah

DF: Nat Phillips

DF: Sepp van den Berg

DF: Conor Bradley

MF: Wataru Endo

MF: Dominik Szoboszlai

MF: Alexis Mac Allister

MF: Curtis Jones

MF: Harvey Elliott

MF: Ryan Gravenberch

MF: Stefan Bajcetic

FW: Luis Diaz

FW: Darwin Nunez

FW: Mohamed Salah

FW: Cody Gakpo

FW: Diogo Jota

FW: Ben Doak

Manchester City

How do you improve upon an unprecedented fourth-straight Premier League title? Pep Guardiola will be demanding his side goes even further with their fifth come the end of May, as their squad still remains immeasurably strong.

Find all the latest on the Manchester City squad for 2024/25.

GK: Ederson

GK: Stefan Ortega

GK: Scott Carson

DF: Kyle Walker

DF: Ruben Dias

DF: Nathan Ake

DF: John Stones

DF: Joao Cancelo

DF: Josko Gvardiol

DF: Manuel Akanji

DF: Rico Lewis

DF: Josh Wilson-Esbrand

MF: Kalvin Phillips

MF: Rodri

MF: Kevin De Bruyne

MF: Bernardo Silva

MF: Mateo Kovacic

MF: Matheus Nunes

MF: Maximo Perrone

MF: Nico O'Reilly

MF: James McAtee

FW: Erling Haaland

FW: Jack Grealish

FW: Jeremy Doku

FW: Savinho

FW: Oscar Bobb

FW: Phil Foden

Manchester United

After finishing in 8th last season, Manchester United know that a similar finish would be disastrous. Erik ten Hag remains as manager - for now - but has been handed plenty of money to spend on building what is still a strong side.

Find all the latest on the Manchester United squad for 2024/25.

GK: Altay Bayindir

GK: Andre Onana

GK: Tom Heaton

DF: Victor Lindelof

DF: Harry Maguire

DF: Matthijs de Ligt

DF: Noussair Mazraoui

DF: Lisandro Martinez

DF: Tyrell Malacia

DF: Luke Shaw

DF: Leny Yoro

DF: Diogo Dalot

DF: Jonny Evans

DF: Harry Amass

MF: Mason Mount

MF: Bruno Fernandes

MF: Casemiro

MF: Christian Eriksen

MF: Kobbie Mainoo

MF: Scott McTominay

MF: Toby Collyer

MF: Dan Gore

MF: Hannibal Mejbri

FW: Joshua Zirkzee

FW: Marcus Rashford

FW: Rasmus Hojlund

FW: Amad Diallo

FW: Alejandro Garnacho

FW: Antony

FW: Facundo Pellistri

FW: Ethan Wheatley

FW: Jadon Sancho

Newcastle United

Eddie Howe's future has been the subject of much speculation since Gareth Southgate's departure from England, but he remains at St. James' Park as Newcastle look to get back into Europe in 2024/25. Sandro Tonali will return a few weeks into the season, too.

Find all the latest on the Newcastle squad for 2024/25.

GK: Martin Dubravka

GK: Nick Pope

GK: Odysseas Vlachodimos

GK: John Ruddy

GK: Mark Gillespie

DF: Kieran Trippier

DF: Jamaal Lascelles

DF: Sven Botman

DF: Fabian Schar

DF: Emil Krafth

DF: Matt Targett

DF: Lewis Hall

DF: Dan Burn

DF: Tino Livramento

DF: Lloyd Kelly

MF: Joelinton

MF: Sandro Tonali

MF: Jacob Murphy

MF: Miguel Almiron

MF: Joe Willock

MF: Bruno Guimaraes

MF: Jamie Miley

MF: Lewis Miley

MF: Joe White

MF: Sean Longstaff

FW: Alexander Isak

FW: Callum Wilson

FW: Anthony Gordon

FW: Harvey Barnes

FW: William Osula

Nottingham Forest

After a turbulent two seasons, Nottingham Forest have stabilised somewhat, and with Nuno Espirito Santo now in charge, they'll be looking up the table rather than nervously behind their shoulders.

Find all the latest on the Nottingham Forest squad for 2024/25.

GK: Matt Turner

GK: Carlos Miguel

GK: Matz Sels

DF: Joe Worrall

DF: Murillo

DF: Neco Williams

DF: Andrew Omobamidele

DF: Harry Toffolo

DF: Omar Richards

DF: Willy Boly

DF: Nikola Milenkovic

DF: Ola Aina

DF: Zach Abbott

MF: Ibrahim Sangare

MF: Elliot Anderson

MF: Morgan Gibbs-White

MF: Nicolas Dominguez

MF: Ryan Yates

MF: Danilo

FW: Anthony Elanga

FW: Taiwo Awoniyi

FW: Chris Wood

FW: Callum Hudson-Odoi

FW: Eric da Silva Moreira

FW: Jota Silva

FW: Emmanuel Dennis

FW: Hwang Ui-jo

FW: Josh Bowler

Southampton

Having earned promotion through the play-offs, Southampton immediately bounced back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Whether Russell Martin's side will be strong enough to retain that status come the end of the season remains to be seen, however.

Find all the latest on the Southampton squad for 2024/25.

GK: Gavin Bazunu

GK: Joe Lumley

GK: Alex McCarthy

DF: Jan Bednarek

DF: James Bree

DF: Ronnie Edwards

DF: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

DF: Juan Larios

DF: Ryan Manning

DF: Jack Stephens

DF: Yukinari Sugawara

DF: Charlie Taylor

DF: Kyle Walker-Peters

DF: Nathan Wood

MF: Sam Amo-Ameyaw

MF: Joe Aribo

MF: Shea Charles

MF: Tyler Dibling

MF: Flynn Downes

MF: Samuel Edozie

MF: Adam Lallana

MF: Will Smallbone

MF: Kamaldeen Sulemana

FW: Adam Armstrong

FW: Ben Brereton Diaz

FW: Sekou Mara

FW: Ross Stewart

Tottenham

After a promising first term in charge, Ange Postecoglou will want his side to push on and make a bigger challenge at the sharp end of the league this season. Money has been spent, too, as they look to close the gap.

Find all the latest on the Tottenham squad for 2024/25.

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

GK: Fraser Forster

GK: Brandon Austin

GK: Alfie Whiteman

DF: Sergio Reguilon

DF: Radu Dragusin

DF: Emerson Royal

DF: Destiny Udogie

DF: Cristian Romero

DF: Pedro Porro

DF: Djed Spence

DF: Ben Davies

DF: Ashley Phillips

DF: Micky van de Ven

MF: Oliver Skipp

MF: Yves Bissouma

MF: James Maddison

MF: Archie Gray

MF: Lucas Bergvall

MF: Giovani Lo Celso

MF: Pape Sarr

MF: Rodrigo Bentancur

MF: Alfie Devine

FW: Son Heung-min

FW: Richarlison

FW: Timo Werner

FW: Dejan Kulusevski

FW: Brennan Johnson

FW: Manor Solomon

FW: Dane Scarlett

FW: Dominic Solanke

West Ham

It's a new-look West Ham taking to the Premier League this season, with Julen Lopetegui having replaced David Moyes in the dugout. Some high-profile signings puts the Hammers in a strong position to make a return to European football.

Find all the latest on the West Ham squad for 2024/25.

GK: Wes Foderingham

GK: Lukasz Fabianski

GK: Alphonse Areola

DF: Kurt Zouma

DF: Konstantinos Mavropanos

DF: Nayef Aguerd

DF: Aaron Cresswell

DF: Emerson Palmieri

DF: Max Kilman

DF: Vladimir Coufal

DF: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

DF: Jean-Clair Todibo

MF: Guido Rodriguez

MF: Mohammed Kudus

MF: Tomas Soucek

MF: Maxwel Cornet

MF: Luis Guilherme

MF: Lucas Paqueta

MF: Andy Irving

MF: Edson Alvarez

MF: James Ward-Prowse

FW: Michail Antonio

FW: Jarrod Bowen

FW: Danny Ings

FW: Crysencio Summerville

FW: Niclas Fullkrug

Wolves

Gary O'Neil will be looking to build on a stable first season in charge of Wolves, but the departure of key players Max Kilman and Pedro Neto could make things a little more difficult.

Find all the latest on the Wolves squad for 2024/25.