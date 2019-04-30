Manchester United and Chelsea to go head-to-head for PSG forward

Chelsea and Manchester United will compete for Edinson Cavani’s signature this summer, according to Calciomercato.

After six years in the French capital, the Uruguay international is reportedly keen to leave PSG for one of the Premier League’s big six.

Napoli had been linked with a move for their former striker, but president Aurelio De Laurentiis ruled his club out of the race unless Cavani drops his wage demands.

That has left the path clear for Chelsea and Manchester United to swoop, with both sides keen to bolster their attacking options at the end of the campaign.

Cavani has won 14 domestic trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles, and scored 192 goals since moving to the Parc des Princes in 2013.

His status at the club has diminished since the arrival of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in 2017, and the 32-year-old is now seeking a way out this summer.

Chelsea are said to have held talks with Cavani in January 2018, while United are also long-term admirers of the Uruguayan marksman.

PSG suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat by Rennes in the final of the French Cup on Sunday.

