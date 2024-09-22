‘Emery has brought that spark and belief back to Aston Villa – he had a lot to prove after the way things ended at Arsenal, but he has dealt with it and delivered’: Former Villain discusses qualities of Spanish manager

Unai Emery has completely transformed Aston Villa - and one former Villain highlights how he's managed to do it

Unai Emery has worked wonders since taking over at Aston Villa in October 2022, helping turn the club's fortunes around in rapid time.

Replacing Steven Gerrard at Villa Park, Emery arrived in Birmingham having to ensure that Villa, first and foremost, weren't relegated from the Premier League. He swiftly turned things around, and in 2023/24 got his side playing exceptional football as they secured Champions League qualification for the current campaign.

Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 