England ace Jude Bellingham has set ANOTHER Euro 2024 record

The Real Madrid midfielder has laid down an early marker at Euro 2024 with his bullet header against Serbia

Despite being just 20 years of age, Jude Bellingham has already become used to breaking records. The midfielder became Borussia Dortmund’s youngest-ever goalscorer in 2020, is the youngest Englishman to start a Champions League game and is the youngest player to feature in three international major tournaments. 

That last achievement came when Bellingham started, and scored, in England’s opening game at Euro 2024 against Serbia. Having already featured at Euro 2020 and started all five games at the World Cup in Qatar, he broke Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-standing record by three years. 

