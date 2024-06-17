England ace Jude Bellingham has set ANOTHER Euro 2024 record

Despite being just 20 years of age, Jude Bellingham has already become used to breaking records. The midfielder became Borussia Dortmund’s youngest-ever goalscorer in 2020, is the youngest Englishman to start a Champions League game and is the youngest player to feature in three international major tournaments.

That last achievement came when Bellingham started, and scored, in England’s opening game at Euro 2024 against Serbia. Having already featured at Euro 2020 and started all five games at the World Cup in Qatar, he broke Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-standing record by three years.

Bellingham’s goal against Serbia also set another record as it was the strongest header of the tournament so far, with the ball travelling at a maximum speed of 60.6kph, faster than some goals that have been scored with the foot.

This precise data comes courtesy of the Connected Ball Technology that is housed within the adidas Fussballliebe official match ball. This is the very first time that this type of tech has been used at the European Championships, with precise ball data sent to video match officials in real time.

Unlike some of Bellingham’s other records, this one may not last as long as there are still dozens of games to be played at Euro 2024.

