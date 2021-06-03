England Euro 2020 squad news: Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out with thigh injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Euro 2020 after an injury he incurred during England's pre-tournament friendly with Austria on Wednesday night.

The Liverpool defender limped off the field with about 10 minutes left of the game, with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

It's now been confirmed that the right-back will be out for six weeks, following a scan on Thursday, and will leave the England Euro 2020 squad before the end of the week.

Despite being named in the final squad, teams can make an unlimited number of changes before their first game in case of 'serious injury', according to UEFA. It's therefore expected that Gareth Southgate will name a replacement for Alexander-Arnold in the coming days.

The injury comes after speculation about whether Alexander-Arnold would make the squad at all, with England's rich choice in the right-back department, an area where La Liga winner Kieran Trippier, Champions Leaguer winner Reece James and Premier League winner Kyle Walker all operate.

