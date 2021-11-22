England: Gareth Southgate calls for "opportunity", as he signs extension until 2024

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to remain as England manager until 2024, after he and assistant Steve Holland signed new contracts.

The new deal means Southgate and his assistant Holland will lead England to the 2022 World Cup, for which qualification was secured earlier this month, before taking the team through qualifying for the 2024 Euros, which starts in March 2023.

Earlier this year, Southgate took England to the Euro 2020 final, their first major final in 55 years.

"I am delighted that Steve and I have been able to extend our stay in our respective roles," he said.

"It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark, John and the Board for their support - and of course the players and support team for their hard work.

"We have a great opportunity in front of us and I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in future."

Southgate has been England manager since 2016, when he replaced Sam Allardyce as boss. He previously worked in the Three Lions youth set-up but stepped into the vacant manager's role when Allardyce left after just a game in charge.

The former Middlesbrough manager has also overseen a semi-final at a World Cup with England in 2018, as well as the Euros final.

Should he see out the rest of his contract, Southgate will become the longest-serving England manager this century.