England penalties vs Switzerland at Euro 2024 delay start of James Corden play

England beat Switzerland on penalties at Euro 2024 on Saturday and the shootout delayed the start of a James Corden play

England advanced to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 on Saturday after beating Switzerland on penalties in Dusseldorf as fans all over the country stopped what they were doing to watch the shootout.

That included James Corden and the cast members of his play, The Constituent, which was due to start at the same time as the quarter-final shootout in Germany.

