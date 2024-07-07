England penalties vs Switzerland at Euro 2024 delay start of James Corden play

England advanced to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 on Saturday after beating Switzerland on penalties in Dusseldorf as fans all over the country stopped what they were doing to watch the shootout.

That included James Corden and the cast members of his play, The Constituent, which was due to start at the same time as the quarter-final shootout in Germany.

So instead of beginning the play at the usual time, Corden came out on stage to watch the penalties with the audience and his fellow cast members, talking them through the action as he watched on a tablet.

Why Cody Gakpo's A Huge Problem For England

Corden told The Guardian: "When it got to extra time, we put on our costumes. The extra time finished about three minutes before the play was due to begin. We thought: 'Oh man, this is tough but we’ve got to start'.

"Then we heard a 'Yessss' from the audience, and we looked at each other and said: 'They’re all watching it'.

"We looked out and there were loads of little lit-up phones in the audience. It wasn’t the time to start a serious play about serious issues. So me and Anna [Maxwell-Martin] and Zach [Hart] went out on stage with an iPad... It was really wonderful, alive, a glorious collective experience."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And he added: "One of my favourite moments that I’ve ever had really."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Audience member Carla Feltham told the PA news agency: "It was incredible watching the penalties with the cast, and the atmosphere was amazing.

"It's not every day something like that happens - and the entire audience loved it. It was amazing that England got through.

"I heard that a few shows in London struggled with audience members trying to look at their phones for the score, so this was perfect and avoided that."

The play started between 10 and 15 minutes late, but Ms Feltham added: "No one at all minded."

More England stories

Jordan Pickford penalty shootout secret weapon revealed after England Euro 2024 success vs Switzerland

Did Jude Bellingham refuse to be substituted? After subs board mix-up fans suggest England star used his 'aura' to change Gareth Southgate's mind

'Pressure is for tyres!' Everything the BBC pundits said after England's greatest-ever penalty shootout