England reach Euro 2022 semi-finals with thrilling comeback win over Spain

England produced a heroic late comeback to beat Spain 2-1 after extra-time in an exhilirating Euro 2022 quarter-final on Wednesday, taking the Lionesses to the final four in a fourth consecutive major tournament.

The Spaniards took a deserved lead through Esther Gonzalez early in the second half, but substitute Ella Toone rescued the hosts with an 84th-minute equaliser.

Georgia Stanway smashed home a powerful shot six minutes into extra-time to complete the comeback, and England held firm during a nervy finish to progress.

The hosts received a huge boost just hours before kick-off when it was announced that head coach Sarina Wiegman had recovered from Covid-19 in time to oversee the game from the sidelines.

But it was Spain who dictated possession in the first half and asked questions of the English defence, although they failed to create any gilt-edged opportunities.

Ellen White thought she had equalled Wayne Rooney as the top-scoring England player of all time when she lashed home from close range, but the offside flag was up.

Nine minutes into the second half, the Spaniards turned their control into conversion by becoming the first team to score against England at the Euros.

Athenea del Castillo, a half-time replacement, skipped past Rachel Daly into the box from the right wing and teed up Gonzalez, who had the time and space to take a touch and guide a shot into the bottom corner.

Del Castillo almost got a goal of her own when her cross-shot required a smart save from Mary Earps, but the Lionesses eventually roared into life and found the leveller with six minutes remaining.

Two of Wiegman’s substitutes combined for the goal, as Alessia Russo won a knock-down to tee up Toone for a close-range finish that sent the game into extra-time.

The momentum was now all with England, and a boisterous, bouncing Amex Stadium exploded when Stanway perfectly caught a shot at the edge of the area that flew past the goalkeeper to send the hosts into the final four.

England are now unbeaten in 18 games under Wiegman, and will face either Sweden or Belgium in the semi-finals next Tuesday.